Tremonton, UT

Herald-Journal

Corinne Comments: City decides against rezone; decrying church vandalism

Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!. Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.
CORINNE, UT
KSLTV

90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice

OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Franklin resolves water connection fee issues

Wednesday, Jan. 11, saw a welcome resolution between the Heritage Development and Franklin City at the regularly scheduled council meeting. Aaron Robertson, spokesman for the development, and council members quickly found a solution to the connection fee dilemma and contract discrepancy. With help from Eric Dursteler, who clarified the original meaning for the discussion, two separate motions were presented and passed across the board.
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

Jonathon Spuhler discusses renovation in Paris

For years, the brick building on the northwest corner of Center and Main streets in Paris has been crumbling under disuse and disrepair. If you drive by today, you’ll see new signs of life. “We picked this building up about three years ago,” said Jonathon Spuhler, who moved with...
PARIS, ID
Herald-Journal

Brewster, JoAnne (Whitney)

Brewster JoAnne Whitney Brewster 90 Preston, Idaho passed away January 24, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. A visitation will be held Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Downtown attraction: Grant to fund improvements at Midland Square

Tremonton’s downtown public plaza is slated to get a half-million-dollar makeover as the city has been awarded a large grant from the State of Utah designed to help smaller cities with their economic development efforts. Tremonton is set to receive more than $400,000 through the Rural Communities Opportunity Grant,...
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

SSLT Conserves Ranchland and Wildlife Habitat in Bear Lake County

Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) completed two contiguous conservation easements in Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Jan. 6, that protect 931 acres of ranchland, open space, and wildlife habitat. “Land is a gift from God,” explains the landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. “As landowners we see the value in...
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

■ Developing Town: The legacy of Coach Clyde Packer

Editorial Note: Part 307 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1918; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life History of Clyde Packer.) After some successful seasons athletically at Oneida...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states

POCATELLO — A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City that has a clinic in Preston will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an...
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023

The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
Herald-Journal

Wilson, Leora Hanson

Wilson Leora Hanson Wilson 93 Logan passed away January 23, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in next week's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

LOGAN, Utah — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

750-unit planned development approved for south Logan – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the first phase of a 751-unit apartment and townhome development coming to south Logan. The project, named Altitude, will be located at 2200 South 800 West on nearly 37.5 acres, bordering Nibley and Millville, as well as a Union Pacific railroad line along the east.
LOGAN, UT

