Herald-Journal
Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym
SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Riverhawks rally past Wolves on Senior Night
MILLVILLE — The Riverhawks were soaring high after picking up one of their best victories in program history, and they followed it up with another strong performance over a good opponent one day later. Ridgeline celebrated Senior Night by coming from behind to earn a 45-30 win over Green...
Herald-Journal
Prep basketball: Ridgeline edges Logan in OT in battle for second
In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it. Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Big road wins for Riverhawks and Bobcats
It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road. Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Hawks pull away from Stangs in 4th quarter
HYRUM — A once relatively comfortable lead was down to four points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Riverhawks didn't panic. Instead, four different Ridgeline players contributed in the scoring column during a 12-2 run to start the final quarter and the visitors never looked back en route to a 65-53 victory over Mountain Crest in a well-attended Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
Herald-Journal
Win over Century headlines big week for Indians
The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Bad first half too much for Aggies
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Knowing the margin for error was thin late Wednesday night at Viejas Arena, the Aggies made too many early mistakes to overcome. The Utah State men’s basketball team did make it interesting at the end, but the hole was just too deep. San Diego State used a 18-0 run in the first half to take control and stayed in front the rest of the way. The Aztecs stayed in first place in the Mountain West Conference with a 85-75 win in front of 12,239 fans.
Herald-Journal
USU men's basketball: Aggies among leaders, face tough road game
It could become really crowded at the top of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball standings. The Aggies hope to do their part in making that happen, but know they face a stiff challenge in their next outing. Utah State will face preseason conference favorite San Diego State Wednesday night in Viejas Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBSSN.
Herald-Journal
PHS grapplers pin Shelley, Soda Springs
The Preston grapplers hosted Shelley and Soda Springs on Jan. 18 and won both. They host Pocatello on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. The Indians won over Shelley 54-20 and over Soda Springs 57-26.
Has former Utah State athletic director John Hartwell found a landing spot?
John Hartwell abruptly resigned as the AD at Utah State in November, and is reportedly a candidate at Louisiana Monroe.
Winter Weather Advisory posted for northern Wasatch Mountains
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Wasatch Mountains, including Logan Summit and Mantua.
kvnutalk
750-unit planned development approved for south Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the first phase of a 751-unit apartment and townhome development coming to south Logan. The project, named Altitude, will be located at 2200 South 800 West on nearly 37.5 acres, bordering Nibley and Millville, as well as a Union Pacific railroad line along the east.
Herald-Journal
SSLT Conserves Ranchland and Wildlife Habitat in Bear Lake County
Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) completed two contiguous conservation easements in Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Jan. 6, that protect 931 acres of ranchland, open space, and wildlife habitat. “Land is a gift from God,” explains the landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. “As landowners we see the value in...
Herald-Journal
Schvaneveldt, Jay D.
January 15, 1937 - January 25, 2023 Jay D Schvaneveldt passed away on January 25, 2023. A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan, Utah on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28 at the Weston, Idaho chapel at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am. A full obituary will be published later this week.
Herald-Journal
■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023
The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
KSLTV
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
kvnutalk
Crash involving Preston snow plow driver partially blocks I-15 – Cache Valley Daily
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Law enforcement are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that involved a snow plow driver from Preston, Idaho. The crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, on Interstate-15 at milepost 31, south of the US-91 interchange. The Idaho State Police report the driver of a 2019 Lexus...
Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
Herald-Journal
Jenson, Mildred (Stoddard)
Jenson Mildred Stoddard Jenson 89 Nibley, UT passed away January 24, 2023. White Pine Funeral Services is serving the family. For the full obituary, please visit www.whitepinefunerals.com . Services will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at White Pine. Viewings will be held Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.
Herald-Journal
Downtown attraction: Grant to fund improvements at Midland Square
Tremonton’s downtown public plaza is slated to get a half-million-dollar makeover as the city has been awarded a large grant from the State of Utah designed to help smaller cities with their economic development efforts. Tremonton is set to receive more than $400,000 through the Rural Communities Opportunity Grant,...
