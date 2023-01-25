The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.

