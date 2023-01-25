ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald-Journal

Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym

SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep boys wrestling: Riverhawks rally past Wolves on Senior Night

MILLVILLE — The Riverhawks were soaring high after picking up one of their best victories in program history, and they followed it up with another strong performance over a good opponent one day later. Ridgeline celebrated Senior Night by coming from behind to earn a 45-30 win over Green...
MILLVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep basketball: Ridgeline edges Logan in OT in battle for second

In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it. Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep girls hoops: Big road wins for Riverhawks and Bobcats

It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road. Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
HYRUM, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep boys hoops: Hawks pull away from Stangs in 4th quarter

HYRUM — A once relatively comfortable lead was down to four points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Riverhawks didn't panic. Instead, four different Ridgeline players contributed in the scoring column during a 12-2 run to start the final quarter and the visitors never looked back en route to a 65-53 victory over Mountain Crest in a well-attended Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
HYRUM, UT
Herald-Journal

Win over Century headlines big week for Indians

The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

USU men’s basketball: Bad first half too much for Aggies

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Knowing the margin for error was thin late Wednesday night at Viejas Arena, the Aggies made too many early mistakes to overcome. The Utah State men’s basketball team did make it interesting at the end, but the hole was just too deep. San Diego State used a 18-0 run in the first half to take control and stayed in front the rest of the way. The Aztecs stayed in first place in the Mountain West Conference with a 85-75 win in front of 12,239 fans.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU men's basketball: Aggies among leaders, face tough road game

It could become really crowded at the top of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball standings. The Aggies hope to do their part in making that happen, but know they face a stiff challenge in their next outing. Utah State will face preseason conference favorite San Diego State Wednesday night in Viejas Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBSSN.
Herald-Journal

PHS grapplers pin Shelley, Soda Springs

The Preston grapplers hosted Shelley and Soda Springs on Jan. 18 and won both. They host Pocatello on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. The Indians won over Shelley 54-20 and over Soda Springs 57-26.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
kvnutalk

750-unit planned development approved for south Logan – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the first phase of a 751-unit apartment and townhome development coming to south Logan. The project, named Altitude, will be located at 2200 South 800 West on nearly 37.5 acres, bordering Nibley and Millville, as well as a Union Pacific railroad line along the east.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

SSLT Conserves Ranchland and Wildlife Habitat in Bear Lake County

Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) completed two contiguous conservation easements in Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Jan. 6, that protect 931 acres of ranchland, open space, and wildlife habitat. “Land is a gift from God,” explains the landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. “As landowners we see the value in...
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Schvaneveldt, Jay D.

January 15, 1937 - January 25, 2023 Jay D Schvaneveldt passed away on January 25, 2023. A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan, Utah on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28 at the Weston, Idaho chapel at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am. A full obituary will be published later this week.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023

The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
KSLTV

90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice

OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Jenson, Mildred (Stoddard)

Jenson Mildred Stoddard Jenson 89 Nibley, UT passed away January 24, 2023. White Pine Funeral Services is serving the family. For the full obituary, please visit www.whitepinefunerals.com . Services will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at White Pine. Viewings will be held Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.
NIBLEY, UT
Herald-Journal

Downtown attraction: Grant to fund improvements at Midland Square

Tremonton’s downtown public plaza is slated to get a half-million-dollar makeover as the city has been awarded a large grant from the State of Utah designed to help smaller cities with their economic development efforts. Tremonton is set to receive more than $400,000 through the Rural Communities Opportunity Grant,...
TREMONTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy