Utah resorts are packing on the snowpack
With the near-constant stream of snowstorms coming through our mountains, the numbers keep going up and up.
Herald-Journal
fish passage
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Department of Transportation, as well as other partners, are working hard to reduce wildlife/vehicle collisions around the state and to make it easier for wildlife and fish to make important annual migrations. In 2022, the agencies and other partners installed six structures to help fish and wildlife migrate in Utah.
Video Captures Rare ‘Reverse Waterfall’ in Utah
I can honestly say that when I heard about this phenomenon I was shocked. Rivers flow backward but for some reason, I never thought this was a possibility... until now. A photographer caught this rare event happening in Utah earlier this month and it has the internet going crazy. It...
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say.
DWR currently prosecuting 9 cases of illegally killed ‘trophy’ deer and elk
UTAH — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources investigated and is currently prosecuting nine cases of illegally killed ‘trophy’ elk and deer. While most hunters follow the rules and fulfill […]
Gephardt Daily
Utah DWR trying 9 cases of illegal ‘trophy’ deer, elk killing
UTAH, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife is trying nine cases of illegal killing of trophy deer and elk, it announced Wednesday. Deer are considered “trophy” sized when they are large bucks with outside antler measurement of 24 inches or greater. A “trophy” bull elk is defined as having six points on at least one side of its antlers.
kjzz.com
More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
kslnewsradio.com
Thanks to exceptional winter, Utah inches out of “exceptional” drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Frequent storms and cooler weather have helped raise Utah’s snowpack to 183% of normal according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. In other words, and at least so far, Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years. The Division said the state hasn’t had 183% of normal snowpack since 2005. And officially the state has at least two more months of winter.
Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
890kdxu.com
The 20 Things Utahns Will Do When They Go To Las Vegas
Sure, everybody talks about Las Vegas as the place to get wild. People go there try new drugs, drink new things, and lose all their money in a haze of breathless debauchery. But when you're from Southern Utah, your idea of a "wild and crazy time" might be slightly different.
Weber Co. mom earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks
A woman who dedicated two years of her life to saving abandoned ducks has received a national honor.
The state of the state is cold
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
ABC 4
Frigid northwest flow brings light snow showers to the Beehive State
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! A frigid northerly flow remains in place Wednesday behind our weak storm system overnight. Temperatures will struggle to reach freezing this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A few light snow showers remain possible over central Utah mountain areas early in the afternoon with very few impacts expected.
KSLTV
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com
DWR providing emergency feed to deer in northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah — The deep snowpacks in the mountains of northern Utah are starting to have an impact on wildlife and their ability to find food. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday a two-pronged approach to provide emergency feed for deer in Summit and Rich counties. The...
890kdxu.com
If You Say These Words… You’re Definitely From Southern Utah!
If you say these words, you're DEFINITELY from Southern Utah!. Blue Hairs: People who are old. They probably have white hair, which they would probably use a blue shampoo to make it bright. "We waited for an hour at Chuck-A-Rama! All the Blue Hairs invaded!" Utah Road Block: When a...
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
ABC 4
A short break Thursday from storms with more snow Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Another frigid start to the morning with northerly flow holding strong across the Beehive State. Patchy fog this morning along Northern Utah will be followed by mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds in Southwest Utah, on top of already frigid cold temperatures, are creating dangerously cold wind chill values as well. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday with highs near freezing in Northern Utah, mid-40s for St. George. Partly cloudy skies are expected across the state with changes moving in on Friday.
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
cityweekly.net
Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again
Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
