Corinne, UT

Idaho State Journal

Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston Posts - January 25, 2023

To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve...
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Family History Library name changed to FamilySearch Library

The Family History Library in Salt Lake City has a new name—the FamilySearch Library. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the name changes to the public on Tuesday, January 10. Additionally, all family history centers worldwide are now known as FamilySearch Centers. “The name changes will better align local centers with FamilySearch’s expanding global brand,” according to the FamilySearch news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Advocate

Drag Producer Cancels Shows After Armed Proud Boys Threaten Event

As more than three dozen people gathered at a local wine and tea shop in Salt Lake City, a handful of black-and-yellow-clad Proud Boys stood nearby, menacing patrons and hurling homophobic slurs. Now the producer of the Utah event says in the wake of real-world threats of violence, they will be pausing the shows to regroup.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023

The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
Herald-Journal

Brewster, JoAnne (Whitney)

Brewster JoAnne Whitney Brewster 90 Preston, Idaho passed away January 24, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. A visitation will be held Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Gephardt Daily

Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested for suspicion of attempted murder after brutal stabbing near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah—A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at the Super 8 hotel in Logan on Tuesday night. Joseph Scott Liebl, 45, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and several other felonies and misdemeanors, authorities say. Logan City Police Lt. Brooks Davis said the alleged victim in the case was transported to a local hospital with “fairly severe” lacerations to...
LOGAN, UT

