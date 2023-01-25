Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
LDS Church offers update on Salt Lake Temple renovations, now entering 4th year
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released photos of the ongoing renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, now entering its fourth year. The temple, dedicated in 1893, was closed when renovations began in 2019 for a...
Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
Salt Lake City officials gave no notice before removing tents belonging to the homeless, advocates say
With temperatures dropping into the 20s in recent days, homeless advocates are furious with Salt Lake City officials after they reportedly removed several tents in the downtown area without notice on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Unsheltered advocates claim SLC didnt give notice, scooping woman into dumpster
Officials say investigations are already underway after unsheltered advocates claim a Salt Lake City woman was scooped up and put into a dumpster.
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - January 25, 2023
To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve...
Herald-Journal
Family History Library name changed to FamilySearch Library
The Family History Library in Salt Lake City has a new name—the FamilySearch Library. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the name changes to the public on Tuesday, January 10. Additionally, all family history centers worldwide are now known as FamilySearch Centers. “The name changes will better align local centers with FamilySearch’s expanding global brand,” according to the FamilySearch news release.
Advocate
Drag Producer Cancels Shows After Armed Proud Boys Threaten Event
As more than three dozen people gathered at a local wine and tea shop in Salt Lake City, a handful of black-and-yellow-clad Proud Boys stood nearby, menacing patrons and hurling homophobic slurs. Now the producer of the Utah event says in the wake of real-world threats of violence, they will be pausing the shows to regroup.
ksl.com
Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
Salt Lake and Other Utah Cities Used Most of a $10 Million Homeless Services Fund to Hire Cops
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It’s Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
Herald-Journal
■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023
The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
kvnutalk
Man arrested for attempted murder following fight at Logan hotel – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly trying to kill another individual during a fight at a local hotel, according to law enforcement. Joseph Scott Liebl was booked into the Cache County Jail on attempted murder and other offences. According to a probable cause statement,...
Hundreds turn the often overlooked Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting into anti-gondola protest
The Wasatch Front Regional Council released its transportation plan for public comment. The plan incudes the controversial Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola that would take skiers to Alta and Snowbird ski resorts. Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson spoke against it.
Weber Co. mom earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks
A woman who dedicated two years of her life to saving abandoned ducks has received a national honor.
Herald-Journal
Brewster, JoAnne (Whitney)
Brewster JoAnne Whitney Brewster 90 Preston, Idaho passed away January 24, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. A visitation will be held Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Gephardt Daily
Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
Police: Man arrested for suspicion of attempted murder after brutal stabbing near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah—A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at the Super 8 hotel in Logan on Tuesday night. Joseph Scott Liebl, 45, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and several other felonies and misdemeanors, authorities say. Logan City Police Lt. Brooks Davis said the alleged victim in the case was transported to a local hospital with “fairly severe” lacerations to...
