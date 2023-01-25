ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Safford High School to hold Hall of Fame/Alumni dinner

Contributed Photo/Courtesy Toni Corona: Herman Andrews Jr., here shown after his 700th victory, will be included in Safford’s Hall of Fame along with Frank Gutierrez and Marge Schade. Event will induct Herman Andrews Jr., Frank Gutierrez, and Marge Schade. Contributed Article. SAFFORD – The Safford High School will be...
SAFFORD, AZ
Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing autistic woman

GRAHAM COUNTY – The Graham County Sheriff’s Office continues its second day of searching for Liberty Salazar, 21. Salazar is a special needs woman who is autistic and has gone missing before. Salazar is described as being 5’ 4” tall, weighing about 125 lbs., and has black hair....
Morenci enters stacked 3A South for football

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Michael Casillas (7) gets taken down by Pima’s Seth Russell in the 2A State Championship game won by Pima. Morenci has been moved up into the 3A South Region with Safford and Thatcher. GRAHAM/GREENLEE COUNTIES – Lions, Bulldogs, Eagles, and Sabercats, oh my!. The...
MORENCI, AZ
Jail Booking Report for January 17 – 23

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Jan. 17 – 23, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. January...

