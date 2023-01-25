Read full article on original website
Safford High School to hold Hall of Fame/Alumni dinner
Contributed Photo/Courtesy Toni Corona: Herman Andrews Jr., here shown after his 700th victory, will be included in Safford’s Hall of Fame along with Frank Gutierrez and Marge Schade. Event will induct Herman Andrews Jr., Frank Gutierrez, and Marge Schade. Contributed Article. SAFFORD – The Safford High School will be...
Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing autistic woman
GRAHAM COUNTY – The Graham County Sheriff’s Office continues its second day of searching for Liberty Salazar, 21. Salazar is a special needs woman who is autistic and has gone missing before. Salazar is described as being 5’ 4” tall, weighing about 125 lbs., and has black hair....
San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation granted critical access hospital accreditation
San Carlos Apache Reservation — In a major accomplishment, the San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation (SCAHC) has been granted Critical Access Hospital accreditation in recognition of the high quality of care and 24-hour-day emergency room at its hospital in Peridot and clinic in Bylas. The Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for...
Morenci enters stacked 3A South for football
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Michael Casillas (7) gets taken down by Pima’s Seth Russell in the 2A State Championship game won by Pima. Morenci has been moved up into the 3A South Region with Safford and Thatcher. GRAHAM/GREENLEE COUNTIES – Lions, Bulldogs, Eagles, and Sabercats, oh my!. The...
Jail Booking Report for January 17 – 23
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Jan. 17 – 23, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. January...
Safford’s Emery signs ceremonial letter of commitment to play football for SUU
Jon Johnson Photo/Gila Herald: Tanner Emery signs his letter of intent to play football for SUU with his mother, Jill, and head football coach, Bob Park, beside him on Monday. Emery will serve a two-year LDS Mission prior to starting his collegiate career. By Jon Johnson. SAFFORD – After growing...
