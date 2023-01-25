Read full article on original website
travelnoire.com
Digital Nomad Mentor Sharita Jennings Shares How To Really Move Abroad
With 2023 in full swing, many people are working on executing their game plans for the new year. Sharita Jennings is a digital nomad mentor who helps people turn their dream of living overseas into a reality. From her detailed ebooks to 1-1strategy coaching, Jennings knows the top tips and hacks for living in another country.
Collection
Whenever conventional wisdom would have told John Alexander Skelton to take a certain path, he’s gone the other way. Despite the launchpad promised by his prize-winning Central Saint Martins graduate collection in 2016, he instead chose to scale his brand up slowly and modestly, primarily working made-to-order and with a carefully-managed list of around two dozen stockists. And over the past few years, his presentations—more like happenings, in fact, involving as they have everything from a lock-in at a 350-year-old pub, to a roof-raising recital from Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood, to an eerie procession through a church crypt—have garnered him increasing buzz as an under-the-radar talent within London’s menswear ecosystem. This season, he decided to scale things back a little, opting for an exhibition of photographs and a film.
BBC
Zara Aleena killer wrongly assessed as medium risk by probation
A man with a history of violence was able to sexually assault and murder a law graduate after mistakes were made by probation staff, a report has found. Jordan McSweeney, 29, attacked Zara Aleena in June 2022, nine days after his release on licence from prison. He had been wrongly...
BBC
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
BBC
Daughter of Bill Turnbull to run London Marathon in his memory
The daughter of former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull is to run the London Marathon in April in his memory. Flora Turnbull said she wanted to raise awareness of prostate cancer after her father's death from the disease on 31 August last year. She announced her bid on Wednesday, on...
Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair
Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
Why Vinho Verde Is the Up-and-Coming Portugal Wine Region to Know
With its otherworldly landscapes—from volcanic islands and forested beaches to steep mountain ranges lined with UNESCO-protected vineyards—Portugal is a treasure trove of natural splendor. As with most booming tourist destinations, however, certain highlights tend to lure visitors in more powerfully than others: Lisbon’s ornate architecture or the Douro’s serpentine river, for example. For those keen to explore the country deeper and differently, Vinho Verde awaits.
SpaceNews.com
Channeling frustration into program management software
SAN FRANCISCO – Charter Space, a London startup offering program management software for satellite missions, is the product of sheer frustration. While managing a satellite mission for Anchor Orbital, a former U.K. startup developing electrodynamic tethers, Yuk Chi Chan, Charter co-founder and CEO, found himself “stymied and bogged down by inefficient tooling and processes” at every turn. “It took me so long to get anything done, that ultimately that company died,” Chan told SpaceNews.
The value of expanded authorship in Caleb Stein and Andrea Orejarena’s new book
There is a mature sensibility in the work of Caleb Stein and Andrea Orejarena, which is rare for artists of such a young age. Both born in 1994, Caleb in England and Andrea in Colombia, they both moved with their respective families to the United States during their childhood and grew up there. Perhaps this is where their sharp look at American society comes from, as they are often analyzing it by taking different and complementary approaches. Their latest book, Long Time No See, published by Jiazazhi in the summer of 2022, features their collaboration with the residents of Làng Hữu Nghị, a village in Hanoi, Vietnam, who were affected by Agent Orange, one of the 'Rainbow Herbicides' used by the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Nigerian artist's exhibition showcases food preservation methods
LAGOS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - In his latest exhibition, Nigerian artist Olufela Omokeko is exploring the importance of food preservation in a country where food is often spoiled due to lack of quick access to markets and cold storage.
BBC
Ben Stokes & Nat Sciver among ICC Cricketer of the Year winners
England Test captain Ben Stokes and England all-rounder Nat Sciver are among the winners in the International Cricket Council's annual awards. All-rounder Stokes has been named Men's Test Cricketer of the Year while Sciver won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year. Sciver, 30, is...
BBC
Bristol-based Ujima Radio requests licence change
A community radio station in Bristol has asked Ofcom for permission to change its key commitments. Ujima Radio CIC, which broadcasts as Ujima Radio holds a radio licence for the St Paul's and Easton areas. The station celebrates African and Caribbean cultures through music and informative talk, as well as...
Phys.org
Fraudulent microchip use and compliance issues found on controversial lion farms in the Free State, South Africa
A number of serious management and compliance issues were revealed on lion farms in the Free State province, South Africa, by a joint team of researchers from MONITOR, Blood Lions, and World Animal Protection. Potentially fraudulent activities relating to the use of microchips, operating without valid permits, and incomplete, inconsistent, and unclear record keeping were some of the irregularities found on commercial facilities that keep and trade captive lions and other predators.
TechCrunch
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
Santner looks to channel Dhoni and Fleming in stern test of leadership skills
Ahead of the first T20I, New Zealand's captain spoke of the importance of keeping the team environment relaxed
scaffoldmag.com
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
salestechstar.com
New MACH Alliance Partner Report, The Pulse of Retail, reveals sentiment of more than 500 Retail Executives towards Digital Transformation in 2023
Now in its fourth year, the annual Research was commissioned by MACH Alliance members Mercaux, Fluent Commerce, commercetools and Orium. Report surveys more than 500 Senior Retail Executives across the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, France, BeNeLux and The Nordics on their transformation plans in 2023. Research conducted and verified by...
potatopro.com
New appointments and promotions set to boost Fabcon Food Systems
British food processing equipment manufacturer Fabcon Food Systems (FFS) has prepared for its next phase of global growth with a series of new appointments and promotions. FFS, which manufactures and installs handling and processing equipment for the snacks sector, has bolstered its team on the engineering, sales, logistics and management sides of the business.
cryptoslate.com
The biggest global tech experts announced as speakers at TMRW Dubai
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Following last year’s groundbreaking debut success in Belgrade, TMRW conference, the world’s largest emerging tech event, will be making its spectacular...
FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US
FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
