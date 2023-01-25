There is a mature sensibility in the work of Caleb Stein and Andrea Orejarena, which is rare for artists of such a young age. Both born in 1994, Caleb in England and Andrea in Colombia, they both moved with their respective families to the United States during their childhood and grew up there. Perhaps this is where their sharp look at American society comes from, as they are often analyzing it by taking different and complementary approaches. Their latest book, Long Time No See, published by Jiazazhi in the summer of 2022, features their collaboration with the residents of Làng Hữu Nghị, a village in Hanoi, Vietnam, who were affected by Agent Orange, one of the 'Rainbow Herbicides' used by the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

