Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Nevada to receive $55.2 million for high-speed internet funding
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is ready to receive some major funding to improve high-speed internet in the state. Senator Jacky Rosen released a statement on Thursday to provide more than $55 million in funding for stronger broadband across the state. Funding will help connect more than 40,000 households...
news3lv.com
Breaking Down the Law: Nevada Shield Law
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Attorneys for the Las Vegas Review-Journal have recently argued in court that Metro should be sanctioned for their review of the contents of slain reporter Jeff german’s phone, computers, and external hard drives. This comes after months of litigation by the Review-Journal to prevent...
news3lv.com
Former Nevada lieutenant governor takes role with Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead has joined the Las Vegas-based organization Baby's Bounty as an adviser. The non-profit announced Tuesday that Burkhead will work with other staff members on initiatives and projects across Nevada. "Her deep knowledge of the state and the issues...
news3lv.com
Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
news3lv.com
Joe Lombardo, Elon Musk meet following plans for new Tesla facility in Northern Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tesla is expanding its footprint in Northern Nevada. Recently, Governor Joe Lombardo met with CEO Elon Musk at the new Tesla facility in Northern Nevada, a meeting which the governor referenced to in his State of the State address on Monday. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas cannabis cultivator suspended for untracked products
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's cannabis regulators have suspended the license for a North Las Vegas-based cultivator after finding untracked products in its facility. The state Cannabis Compliance Board said in a news release the discovery at Helping Hands Wellness Center presented "a threat to public health and safety."
news3lv.com
New gun violence will likely drive CCW applications
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Based on past experience, at least two local firearms instructors predict a new bump in Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) applications because of the recent uptick in gun violence, like the mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey, California. "Usually, after incidents like that happen, we definitely...
news3lv.com
One-stop shop primary care clinic looks to fill need in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The need for primary care doctors is growing across Southern Nevada, and Village Medical is working to fill this gap. The medical group held a grand opening for a unique clinic in Henderson that shares walls with Walgreens and offers same-day appointments. It’s a one-stop...
news3lv.com
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
news3lv.com
High water users beware: New fine for using too much water
Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
Comments / 0