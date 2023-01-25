Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
Ric Flair Claims He & John Cena Congratulating Charlotte Flair On Breaking Their Record Would Get Massive Rating
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is always a sore subject for many fans, who are fed up with seeing her win titles all the time. That being said, no one can deny just how talented Flair is in the ring. Her father Ric Flair also made a very interesting claim about her surpassing his World Title reigns as well.
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For January 27, 2023
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
WWE Offered Steve Austin A Ton Of Cash For In-Ring Return
WWE has a lot of plans that they need to get underway as they prepare for the grandest stage of them all. April 1st and 2nd will be here before we know it, and a lot could happen in that time frame. With the Royal Rumble approaching tonight, fans are anticipating the unexpected, even Steve Austin’s return to the company.
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
John Morrison Once Started Wild Riot Before Rey Mysterio Match In Mexico
John Morrison was one of the highlights of WWE television after he returned to the company in 2019. Morrison has already admitted that his WWE return didn’t quite go as expected. He was released by WWE last year and has worked hard to become a big deal again in the indies. That being said, it seems John Morrison once started a riot before a match with Rey Mysterio.
Brock Lesnar’s Status For WWE SmackDown This Week
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated and accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Throughout his two runs with WWE, The Beast Incarnate has been a force to be reckoned with. He already appeared on RAW this week and now it seems he’s slated to appear on Smackdown as well.
Identity Of Lacey Evans’ Opponent On WWE SmackDown Revealed
Lacey Evans went through multiple gimmick changes under the Vince McMahon regime. She went from a heel to a babyface to a heel. Triple H took over as head booker and pitched a new gimmick for Evans based on her Marine roots. WWE first teased the return of Lacey Evans...
WWE Never Planned On Making Sami Zayn A Top Star With Bloodline Storyline
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the golden touch regarding any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current on Friday Night Smackdown. In fact, WWE didn’t even plan on making Sami Zayn a superstar during the bloodline storyline.
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
Rhea Ripley Wins WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley failed to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021 after she was eliminated by Bianca Belair. Tonight, the Eradicator of the Judgment Day finally got the first Royal Rumble win of her career. The Women’s Royal Rumble match was the second-last match on the card for...
Why WarnerMedia Had Issues With Mark Briscoe Appearing On AEW Television
Jay Briscoe was a decorated pro wrestler throughout his career. The Briscoes were named Tag Team of the Decade by Ring of Honor for the 2010s, and also won the 2021 Tag Team of the Year award. In March 2022, Jay and Mark Briscoe were nominated to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. Sadly, Jay Briscoe is no longer with us following last week’s tragedy. Jay Briscoe passed away on January 17th after a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. One other person was killed in the collision, and two others, Briscoe’s daughters, were injured. Even after Jay Briscoe’s passing, WarnerMedia had an issue with Mark Briscoe appearing on AEW television, but they had a different reason to ban each Briscoe brother.
Drew McIntyre Isn’t Happy About His WWE Royal Rumble Match Entrance Number
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s most exciting Premium Live Events of the year due to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However. this year’s event has some other exciting matches lined up for the show as well. We will get to see the first-ever pitch-black match when Bray Wyatt wrestles his first televised match since returning to WWE.
Brock Lesnar Eliminated In Shocking Fashion At WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Beast looked to repeat the same feat tonight at the Alamodome. Unfortunately, for Lesnar, things didn’t work out this time. Brock Lesnar entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at number 12. The Beast took on Sheamus and Drew...
Asuka Brings Back Old Look With New Music At WWE Royal Rumble
Asuka has been teasing the return of a dark and twisted gimmick for some time. Tonight, the former champion brought back her old look during the Royal Rumble premium live event. Asuka returned after months of in-ring absence during the Royal Rumble tonight. The charismatic star brought back her KANA...
TBS Title Match & More Added To AEW Dynamite Next Week
Jade Cargill has held the TBS Championship for more than 300 days now. Cargill holds an impressive record in AEW as well. She’s currently 49-0. Next week, she’ll defend her title against a former Baddie. Tonight’s edition of Rampage featured Renee Paquette’s backstage interview with Jade Cargill and...
WWE Making Plans For Uncle Howdy At Royal Rumble
Bray Wyatt made a surprise return at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, revealing the formation of his highly anticipated Wyatt 6 faction. He has since been captivating audiences with his eerie promos. Uncle Howdy has been part of WWE programming for a while now, and it appears that WWE has big plans for him at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.
Doudrop Returns As Piper Niven At WWE Royal Rumble
Doudrop was known as Piper Niven during her time on NXT UK. Vince McMahon changed her name after she moved to the main roster. Tonight, she got her previous name back. The NXT UK original returned from in-ring absence at the Royal Rumble tonight. She made her comeback as Piper Niven. The RAW superstar entered the match at number 18.
Charlotte Flair Absent From WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 Royal Rumble event is going down tonight in San Antonio. Plenty of big names are in town for the massive event, but one major name apparently isn’t going to be at the show. It seems that since Charlotte Flair wasn’t booked for a match, so she’s sticking around for the Royal Rumble.
