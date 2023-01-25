ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plays of the Week Nominees (1/23-1/26)

By Ken Drake
 2 days ago

Here are this Week’s Nominees

  1. Rice’s, Matthew Senesac, Steals & Scores
  2. Burlington’s, Ty Spellman, Snipes Top Corner
  3. UVM’s, Lara Beecher, Goes Top Shelf
  4. Plattsburgh State’s, Eli Shiller, Closes Back Door

Results Coming Out on FOX44 @ 10PM & ABC22 @ 11PM Thursday, 26th. VOTE HERE!

