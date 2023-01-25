Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
These are the three best laptop deals in HP’s 72-Hour Sale
If you’re in search of some great laptop deals, HP is offering a lot of reasons not to walk away empty handed right now. Always one of the best laptop brands, HP is having a 72-hour flash sale that’s seeing major discounts on some of its most popular laptop models. Among these HP laptop deals are laptops from its Pavilion lineup, as well as monitors, PCs, and other laptop models. If you’re looking for something beyond a laptop, you can jump right in and shop the sale, but if a great deal on a great laptop is what you’re after, read onward for more details on the best laptop deals available in the HP 72-Hour Flash Sale.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
Apple M2 iPad Pro drops to $729, the lowest price ever
Earlier on Tuesday, BGR Deals told our readers about several impressive Galaxy A8 Tab deals with prices starting at $149. Now, it’s time to check out M2 iPad Pro deals that can save you even more money on a much more powerful tablet. Prices start at $729 for the...
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Redditor Unearths Powerhouse AMD Vega 20 GPU That Never Arrived at Retail
NeedsMoreGPUs managed to get his hands on a prototype Radeon Pro graphics card that never launched.
Sabrent Rocket 2230 SSD Review: Tiny Powerhouse
The Sabrent Rocket 2230 is a relatively fast and efficient PCIe 4.0 SSD that’s available in the M.2 2230 form factor. This makes it uniquely useful for certain devices that require shorter M.2 SSDs.
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
Gear Patrol
Apple Mac Mini Review: The M2 Chip Makes This the Perfect Entry-Level Mac
The 2023 iteration of Apple's Mac Mini looks basically identical to the Mac Minis of the past decade, sure. But it's also arguably the most exciting new product Apple has released this year (albeit, it's only January) — especially if you're an average everyday Mac user. Like myself. The...
Phone Arena
The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses
Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
Digital Trends
HP Dragonfly Pro vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14: a solid alternative?
Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 has taken over as the best 14-inch laptop you can buy today, thanks to great performance and battery life, a spectacular display, and an elegant, functional design. It’s one of the best laptops you can buy, and it’s just been upgraded with the newer Apple M2 Pro and Max CPUs for even better performance and efficiency.
MacBook Pro M2 Max looks mighty powerful in first benchmark results
The first MacBook Pro M2 Max Geekbench 5 results show that the new chip outdoes almost every other existing Mac when it comes to CPU performance.
Turns out the new MacBook SSDs are slower than before
With every new release, it's assumed that Apple's tech is getting better, and by better we mean faster. But new reports have suggested that the new versions of the MacBook Pro – the 14-inch and 16-inch models, as well as the 2023 Mac mini, may not exactly be pushing the envelope.
Cult of Mac
eGPU helps keep Intel Mac mini afloat in shipshape workstation [Setups]
Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Hal Howell recently shipped his computer setup to Cult of Mac for inspection, so to speak. He emailed photos and words, anyway. He runs an Intel Mac mini with an outboard engine of sorts on it for extra graphics processing power, plus Satechi USB-C hubs with extra ballast (er, storage).
Apple Insider
Save up to $500 on MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV 4K at Amazon this week
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This week's best Amazon deals are all about MacBooks, with discounts knocking up to 20% off retail prices on M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. With Apple introducing the M2 MacBook Pro lineup...
notebookcheck.net
ZikeDrive USB4 SSD Drive with speeds up to 3,763 MB/s is crowdfunding
The ZikeDrive USB4 SSD Drive is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. Ziketech, the company behind the gadget, claims that the product is a world first, with maximum read and write speeds of 3,763 MB/s and 3,146 MB/s, respectively. Compared to Thunderbolt 3 SSD, this is a marked improvement in write speed; TB3 is estimated to be closer to 1,780 MB/s, which could make this new gadget helpful to those looking to free up space on a tablet or laptop.
Comments / 0