Portland, OR

KGW

Portland begins '90-day reset' of Central Eastside neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler's office on Thursday announced the beginning of a "90-day reset plan" in Portland's Central Eastside Industrial district, the result of business leaders clamoring for help in late November. A ramp-up in homelessness, trash and crime have been apparent throughout most of Portland throughout...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

City of Portland to pay more than $660,000 for 3 armed security agents

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s City Hall security budget just got a lot bigger. Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously approved an increase to their contract, which brings their total security contract to more than $15 million. The number approved in Wednesday’s city council meeting was $661,173 to add a three-person,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 27-29

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brace yourselves, Portland is heading for another round of cold weather and possible snow flurries this weekend. Regardless, events are still happening in and around the Portland metro area. This weekend Portlanders can expect the return of a beer fest in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood, an all-inclusive comedy show, West Coast rapper YG, the start of Portland's "Dumpling Week," and much more.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Portland coffee shop to offer $150 cup of coffee

PORTLAND, Ore. — Proud Mary Coffee is making an unconventional move: offering a single cup of coffee for a whopping $150 price tag. This particular cup of coffee is said to be something special. Proud Mary described it as "the most life-changing coffee ever released" in its cafes. It's...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Construction project prepares Oregon Capitol for the 'big one'

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Capitol building looks a little different these days than it did before the pandemic. Not because lawmakers are finally back to doing their business in person, but because the whole complex is undergoing a massive seismic upgrade. Now in phase three, director of the...
OREGON STATE

