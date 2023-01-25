Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland begins '90-day reset' of Central Eastside neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler's office on Thursday announced the beginning of a "90-day reset plan" in Portland's Central Eastside Industrial district, the result of business leaders clamoring for help in late November. A ramp-up in homelessness, trash and crime have been apparent throughout most of Portland throughout...
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
kptv.com
City of Portland to pay more than $660,000 for 3 armed security agents
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s City Hall security budget just got a lot bigger. Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously approved an increase to their contract, which brings their total security contract to more than $15 million. The number approved in Wednesday’s city council meeting was $661,173 to add a three-person,...
'I feel on display': Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event. “It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with...
'I was actually humiliated': Jury awards $1M to Portland woman discriminated against
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A jury in Multnomah County awarded a Portland woman $1 million in damages this week in a case of racial discrimination after she said a gas station attendant in Beaverton refused to fill up her car, telling her "I don't serve Black people." Although it's...
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
WWEEK
After Exodus of Lobbyists From Portland City Hall, City Council Approves Contract With Outside Lobbying Firm
Earlier this month, WW first reported that three of the four lobbyists that work for the city of Portland quit just weeks before a critical legislative session in Salem, where the city set forth an ambitious agenda focused on homelesssness, public safety and housing. On Wednesday morning, the Portland City...
KGW
Clark County starts its annual ‘Point in Time’ count of homeless population
The annual survey is federally mandated. However, each county has a lot of leeway in how it’s done, and Clark differs from its Oregon neighbors.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
Portland school board unanimously votes for electric fences to protect their buses
PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converter thieves are causing big issues at Portland Public Schools. The last several months thieves have been stealing catalytic converters from PPS buses. Now PPS is hoping electric fencing will put a stop to it. On Tuesday night, in a unanimous decision the Portland School...
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 27-29
PORTLAND, Ore. — Brace yourselves, Portland is heading for another round of cold weather and possible snow flurries this weekend. Regardless, events are still happening in and around the Portland metro area. This weekend Portlanders can expect the return of a beer fest in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood, an all-inclusive comedy show, West Coast rapper YG, the start of Portland's "Dumpling Week," and much more.
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
KGW
Portland coffee shop to offer $150 cup of coffee
PORTLAND, Ore. — Proud Mary Coffee is making an unconventional move: offering a single cup of coffee for a whopping $150 price tag. This particular cup of coffee is said to be something special. Proud Mary described it as "the most life-changing coffee ever released" in its cafes. It's...
theregistryps.com
Aukum Group Buys 154-Unit Meadow Brook Place Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., for $38.5MM
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2023 — HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is excited to announce the $38.5 million sale of Meadow Brook Place Apartments, a 154-unit, garden-style, value-add apartment community in Vancouver, Washington. Even in the challenging lender environment, the HFO team was able to use their vast marketing...
KGW
Construction project prepares Oregon Capitol for the 'big one'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Capitol building looks a little different these days than it did before the pandemic. Not because lawmakers are finally back to doing their business in person, but because the whole complex is undergoing a massive seismic upgrade. Now in phase three, director of the...
KATU.com
City of Portland applies de-icing fluid ahead of forecasted cold snap, snow threat
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is calling for frigid temperatures this upcoming weekend, and with it, a possible quick shot of snow. WEATHER | Latest forecast from Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been pre-emptively spraying de-icer fluid on Portland streets. Dylan Rivera, PBOT Public Information...
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
These are the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
Comments / 0