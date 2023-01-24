ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

theasburycollegian.com

Six tornados touch down across Kentucky

Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Colder air returns with snow showers on tap for Thursday

It was definitely one of those “hang on to your days”, especially across Central Kentucky as a strong area of low pressure rolled through the region. After starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s, temperatures surged well into the 50s into the early afternoon as the winds really cranked up out of the southwest. We saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour up and down the I-75 corridor with Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport recording a 55 mile per hour wind gust around 2pm. Travel was tricky, especially on east/west roadways like I-64 given the strong crosswind blowing. The winds were strong enough to to blow a mobile home over on its side on I-64 West near the split with I-75 in northwestern Fayette County, which caused some major traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions

Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

A complex storm system heads through the commonwealth on Wednesday

After a beautiful Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs surging into the mid and upper 40s, a complex storm system will roll through the heart of the Ohio Valley on Wednesday bring snow initially to some areas, followed by wind and rain before we change back to snow showers as colder air wraps around the backside of the system. Here is what to expect as far as timing and the key messages rolling into Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

Free Prom Dresses For Low Income Families in Western Kentucky

Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit organization that gives out hundreds of prom gowns and accessories annually to those who can't afford them. Shouldn't all high school girls around Western Kentucky feel like a princess on their special day? Here's how you can help make those dreams a reality. Prom is...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville juvenile detention center to reopen after repairs

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A state juvenile detention facility deemed unsafe in Louisville will soon reopen after undergoing weeks of repairs, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. The Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has undergone upgrades to doors, locks and fire alarm systems and will open with partial occupancy, housing 10 males, the governor said.
LOUISVILLE, KY

