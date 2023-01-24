Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
theasburycollegian.com
Six tornados touch down across Kentucky
Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
WTVQ
Colder air returns with snow showers on tap for Thursday
It was definitely one of those “hang on to your days”, especially across Central Kentucky as a strong area of low pressure rolled through the region. After starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s, temperatures surged well into the 50s into the early afternoon as the winds really cranked up out of the southwest. We saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour up and down the I-75 corridor with Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport recording a 55 mile per hour wind gust around 2pm. Travel was tricky, especially on east/west roadways like I-64 given the strong crosswind blowing. The winds were strong enough to to blow a mobile home over on its side on I-64 West near the split with I-75 in northwestern Fayette County, which caused some major traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.
linknky.com
Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions
Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
wdrb.com
Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
You Can See Seven States from One North Georgia Location…Including Kentucky
Have you ever driven to Florida by way of Interstates 65 and 24 through Tennessee? If you have, there's no doubt in my mind you have seen at least one sign SOMEWHERE that says "See Rock City." SEE ROCK CITY. To be fair, I haven't traveled I-24 in a very...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
WTVQ
A complex storm system heads through the commonwealth on Wednesday
After a beautiful Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs surging into the mid and upper 40s, a complex storm system will roll through the heart of the Ohio Valley on Wednesday bring snow initially to some areas, followed by wind and rain before we change back to snow showers as colder air wraps around the backside of the system. Here is what to expect as far as timing and the key messages rolling into Wednesday.
Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
kbsi23.com
KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Here's a list of the biggest one-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
LG&E/KU underestimated energy demand ahead of winter storm Elliott
Several utilities in the Southeast, including Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities, underestimated energy demand and lost pressure to natural gas power plants on the coldest day of the year. It caused rolling blackouts for about 53,000 ratepayers.
Free Prom Dresses For Low Income Families in Western Kentucky
Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit organization that gives out hundreds of prom gowns and accessories annually to those who can't afford them. Shouldn't all high school girls around Western Kentucky feel like a princess on their special day? Here's how you can help make those dreams a reality. Prom is...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville juvenile detention center to reopen after repairs
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A state juvenile detention facility deemed unsafe in Louisville will soon reopen after undergoing weeks of repairs, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. The Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has undergone upgrades to doors, locks and fire alarm systems and will open with partial occupancy, housing 10 males, the governor said.
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
