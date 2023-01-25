Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
SFist
Thief Steals Van That Turns Out To Have Eight Dogs Inside, But Dogs And Van All Quickly Recovered
A van thief at Buena Vista Park may not have realized the cargo of the vehicle they were swiping, as the Mercedes Sprinter was a dog-walking van with eight dogs in back, but the dog-napping was foiled within three hours. It was a ruff night Tuesday for a San Francisco...
Look: Dog rescued from under rock pile at San Francisco beach
An animal control officer in San Francisco came to the rescue of a dog found trapped under a large pile of rocks near a beach shoreline.
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore police reunite French bulldog with SoCal family - a year later
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Livermore police reunited a French bulldog with its owners in Southern California after the pet was likely dognapped more than a year ago – and possibly at the center of a wider financial scam. Police said they found a parked car, which witnesses had reported had...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco building fire kills 1
One person has died from injuries after being taken from a burning building in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, officials said. Bystanders were credited with rescuing three other people from the building on Turner Terrace. Those three did not require medical attention, the fire department said. This is a developing...
KTVU FOX 2
1 person dies from San Francisco fire
A building fire in the Potrero Hill neighborhood killed one person. Bystanders rescued three others who did not need medical attention.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco
CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
KRON4
Daly City at-risk man reported missing, last seen Jan. 8
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk man was reported missing by his family on Jan. 16, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. Gregory Rogers, 60, was last seen in Daly City on Jan. 8. Rogers is described to be a white man, 5-foot-8...
orangeandbluepress.com
Brutal Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man Caught On Camera
A 78-year-Old man was savagely attacked by an unidentified man on a San Francisco street. On Tuesday, San Francisco police released a video showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old. The black hooded sweatshirt crossed Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, struck the victim who was walking with a cane on the ground. The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on January 8, police said.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Families of Half Moon Bay victims hope to return slain relatives to Mexico
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Dozens of flower bouquets and candles adorned the steps at Mac Dutra Plaza in Half Moon Bay on Thursday to remember the seven people killed in the mass shooting three days earlier. All the victims were farmworkers from China or Mexico. They ranged in age...
mix96sac.com
Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!
Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Tongan man killed during Oakland police chase files wrongful death suit
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a Tongan man who stopped at a taco truck with his mother after a graduation ceremony and then was killed during an Oakland police pursuit, sued the city of Oakland on Thursday, alleging the officers engaged in an unauthorized "ghost chase," leading to his death and injuries to his relatives.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
3 family members, including 2 teens, arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing death
SANTA ROSA -- Police have arrested three Santa Rosa residents -- including two teenagers -- on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man Wednesday night. Officers responded to a 9:27 p.m. report of a fight in progress near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Callers told police the fight involved three males and that some fled the scene in a green Honda sedan. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds. Police found the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, and soon found the three of them inside a nearby residence and took them into custody. The suspects, all members of the same family from Santa Rosa, include two 17-year-old boys -- whose names police did not release because they are juveniles -- and 52-year-old Enrique Sanchez. Police said the suspects assaulted the victim in the roadway of Sebastopol Road, west of Dutton Avenue, punching and stabbing him multiple times in the torso. Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact SRPD through the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting victim's nephew says uncle killed trying to stop gunman
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - In downtown Half Moon Bay, a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting has grown steadily. On Wednesday evening, the nephew of Marciano "Martin" Martinez-Jimenez said the family is holding a Rosario, a prayer session for nine days in honor of his uncle who was killed.
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
Pleasanton Police warn of scammers selling sick puppies
PLEASANTON – Police in Pleasanton issued a warning to residents Wednesday about scammers selling puppies who were sick, and in one case, one of the dogs died.The department posted on social media that malitpoos were being sold in a local shopping center parking lot last month for $2,500. Several days later, one of the puppies tested positive for parvovirus, police said. The puppy later died.According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvovirus is highly contagious, with unvaccinated puppies younger than four months old most at risk.Police said fraudulent breeders often use fake names and phone numbers, often selling dogs on...
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Suspect Admits to Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting in Jailhouse Interview
Chunli Zhao, the defendant in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven people dead and one injured, admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday with NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang that he committed the fatal shootings. Zhao, who spoke with Wang in Mandarin for about 15 minutes at the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident
Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Comments / 0