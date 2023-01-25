ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco building fire kills 1

One person has died from injuries after being taken from a burning building in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, officials said. Bystanders were credited with rescuing three other people from the building on Turner Terrace. Those three did not require medical attention, the fire department said. This is a developing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Daly City at-risk man reported missing, last seen Jan. 8

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk man was reported missing by his family on Jan. 16, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. Gregory Rogers, 60, was last seen in Daly City on Jan. 8. Rogers is described to be a white man, 5-foot-8...
DALY CITY, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

Brutal Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man Caught On Camera

A 78-year-Old man was savagely attacked by an unidentified man on a San Francisco street. On Tuesday, San Francisco police released a video showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old. The black hooded sweatshirt crossed Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, struck the victim who was walking with a cane on the ground. The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on January 8, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mix96sac.com

Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!

Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 family members, including 2 teens, arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing death

SANTA ROSA -- Police have arrested three Santa Rosa residents -- including two teenagers -- on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man Wednesday night. Officers responded to a 9:27 p.m. report of a fight in progress near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Callers told police the fight involved three males and that some fled the scene in a green Honda sedan. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds. Police found the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, and soon found the three of them inside a nearby residence and took them into custody. The suspects, all members of the same family from Santa Rosa, include two 17-year-old boys -- whose names police did not release because they are juveniles -- and 52-year-old Enrique Sanchez. Police said the suspects assaulted the victim in the roadway of Sebastopol Road, west of Dutton Avenue, punching and stabbing him multiple times in the torso. Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact SRPD through the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pleasanton Police warn of scammers selling sick puppies

PLEASANTON – Police in Pleasanton issued a warning to residents Wednesday about scammers selling puppies who were sick, and in one case, one of the dogs died.The department posted on social media that malitpoos were being sold in a local shopping center parking lot last month for $2,500. Several days later, one of the puppies tested positive for parvovirus, police said. The puppy later died.According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvovirus is highly contagious, with unvaccinated puppies younger than four months old most at risk.Police said fraudulent breeders often use fake names and phone numbers, often selling dogs on...
PLEASANTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident

Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

