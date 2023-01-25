ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4

Half Moon Bay farm targeted in mass shooting had history of violence

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — One of the two Half Moon Bay farms targeted in Monday’s mass shooting has a history of violence flaring between workers. Just six months before the worst mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history, another shooting happened at California Terra Gardens, according to the District Attorney’s Office. One of the farm’s managers, 49-year-old Martin Medina, is currently behind bars in lieu of $5 million bail and facing attempted murder charges.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting victim's cousin speaks out

Speaking in Spanish, Alex Garcia Perez, said two of his cousins were shooting victims. One was killed and the other is the one who survived and is at the hospital. But he said trying to track down accurate information has been very difficult. Allie Rasmus reports.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings

A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The 66-year-old Half Moon Bay farmworker arrested after seven of his co-workers were shot in a case of "workplace violence" is scheduled to appear for the first time Wednesday afternoon in a San Mateo County courtroom. Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked on suspicion of seven counts...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy