Related
KTVU FOX 2
Family identifies some Half Moon Bay victims
A cousin identified Jose Perez, a father to four, as one of the Half Moon Bay shooting victims. Allie Rasmus reports.
KRON4
Half Moon Bay farm targeted in mass shooting had history of violence
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — One of the two Half Moon Bay farms targeted in Monday’s mass shooting has a history of violence flaring between workers. Just six months before the worst mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history, another shooting happened at California Terra Gardens, according to the District Attorney’s Office. One of the farm’s managers, 49-year-old Martin Medina, is currently behind bars in lieu of $5 million bail and facing attempted murder charges.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting victim's nephew says uncle killed trying to stop gunman
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - In downtown Half Moon Bay, a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting has grown steadily. On Wednesday evening, the nephew of Marciano "Martin" Martinez-Jimenez said the family is holding a Rosario, a prayer session for nine days in honor of his uncle who was killed.
KTVU FOX 2
Families of Half Moon Bay victims hope to return slain relatives to Mexico
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Dozens of flower bouquets and candles adorned the steps at Mac Dutra Plaza in Half Moon Bay on Thursday to remember the seven people killed in the mass shooting three days earlier. All the victims were farmworkers from China or Mexico. They ranged in age...
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: All 7 victims, 1 survivor have been identified
Here are the names of all seven victims killed in the tragic mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay.
SFist
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Admits to Murders In Jailhouse Interview, Suggests He Might Have Mental Illness
Zhao Chunli, the suspect now charged with killing seven people on Monday at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, admitted to the murders in a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area reporter Janelle Wang on Thursday. Wang says she spoke with Zhao in Mandarin earlier today, a day after...
NBC Bay Area
Family Identifies Brothers as Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering
Displaced farmworkers from the two farms where the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings took place Monday are still staying at local motels Wednesday. They’ve been meeting with various agencies to get assistance, even as investigations continue into the shooting. The community is also still grappling with the idea that...
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect has been charged; here's what each count means
Chunli Zhao, the lone gunman who killed seven people and injured another in Half Moon Bay, has been charged with multiple counts. Here's what each one means:
Half Moon Bay shooting: New witness accounts, word from family of 1 of 7 killed
"I heard everything, the gunshots": We're getting new witness accounts from the Half Moon Bay mass shooting, and a word from the family of one farmworker lost in the tragedy.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
What we know about Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect Chunli Zhao
While there are still many details to be uncovered on the mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms, investigators have released some key information on the suspect.
KTVU FOX 2
Farmworker organizations collect donations for Half Moon Bay shooting victims’ families
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - An outpouring of support by the community and farmworker organizations is directly helping the victims’ families of Monday’s shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead. Farmworker Caravan in San Jose put out the call for emergency supplies...
KTVU FOX 2
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay farm where workers allegedly paid $9 an hour
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - As new details emerge in the aftermath of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven farmworkers dead, the massacre also highlights the harsh living and working conditions that some of those farmworkers endured. Farmworkers at California Terra Garden, previously known as Mountain Mushroom...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting victim's cousin speaks out
Speaking in Spanish, Alex Garcia Perez, said two of his cousins were shooting victims. One was killed and the other is the one who survived and is at the hospital. But he said trying to track down accurate information has been very difficult. Allie Rasmus reports.
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: 5 new details released by sheriff
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A gunman went on a rampage in the quiet coastal town of Half Moon Bay, killing seven farm workers in broad daylight Monday. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe released new details Tuesday morning at a news conference held outside a Redwood City courthouse. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings
A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
Court Records Reveal Chilling Details About Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect
"Mr. Zhao said to me, today I am going to kill you.…He then took a pillow and started to cover my face and suffocate me," said a former roommate of the suspect.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The 66-year-old Half Moon Bay farmworker arrested after seven of his co-workers were shot in a case of "workplace violence" is scheduled to appear for the first time Wednesday afternoon in a San Mateo County courtroom. Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked on suspicion of seven counts...
Friends of Half Moon Bay shooting victims demand better pay, living conditions for farmworkers
"A lot of people (farmworkers) live in poor conditions and nobody knows that," said Karina Santiago, a friend of a victim.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
