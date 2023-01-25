ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Daily Record

City Council approves $7.5 million for 1st and Main in Springfield

Corner Lot Development Group’s proposed multifamily and commercial 1st and Main project in Historic Springfield is approved for city financial support. The Jacksonville City Council voted 19-0 on Jan. 24 to award a $7.5 million property tax and cash incentive to the 202-unit market-rate apartment project. The redevelopment agreement...
Julie Morgan

Plan to help Clay County homeowners with code enforcement fines approved by commissioners

The Clay County Board of Commissioners approves a plan to assist homeowners with their code enforcement debt. The plan only applies to lawn and junk cases. County Manager Howard Wanamaker gave the board a list of some properties that fall into this category. He said the staff has been in touch with homeowners on the list and they’ve shown interest in getting back into compliance.
Jacksonville Daily Record

BTI Partners: Big plans for Northeast Florida

BTI Partners of Fort Lauderdale isn’t stopping with 4,600 acres, or an investment of $116 million, in Northeast Florida. “We’re actively looking at other deals in Jacksonville and in the Northeast Florida area,” said CEO and Managing Partner Noah Breakstone. BTI Partners plans to open a branch...
Jacksonville Daily Record

New NEFBA president respects and promotes the group’s role

This is a year of stabilization in the Northeast Florida building industry, according to Chris Wood, the 2023 Northeast Florida Builders Association president. He sees a year where the industry becomes more accustomed to the challenges of inflation and higher interest rates. Wood and business partner Matt Roberts started Riverside...
Jacksonville Daily Record

JEA board approves $106.6 million, 150-megawatt solar deal with TEA

JEA will have access to 150 megawatts of solar power produced by Florida Power & Light Co. through a five-year agreement with public power service organization The Energy Authority. The board of directors for Jacksonville’s city-owned utility voted unanimously for the $106.6 million solar agreement as part of its Jan....
Jacksonville Daily Record

JEA CEO’s pay rising to $675,000

JEA CEO Jay Stowe will see a nearly $60,000 pay raise in 2023. The board of Jacksonville’s city-owned electric and water utility voted unanimously Jan. 24 to increase Stowe’s total compensation package from $615,731 to $675,000. The board vote directs JEA personnel to draft and execute the amendment...
First Coast News

Cure Violence closing its Moncrief Road location in high-crime area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville’s anti-violence program Cure Violence is closing its Moncrief Road location. The program started in 2019 and has three locations throughout the city, working in areas with some of the highest crime rates including the ‘Bridges to the Cure’ location on the Northside.
Zoey Fields

Clay County launches new nonprofit to assist law enforcement, first responders with financial burdens

A new nonprofit is launching in Clay County that will put money in the hands of first responders who are dealing with their own emergencies and may not have immediate funding. The Clay County Singal 35 Fund is a privately funded safety initiative named after the county’s radio call code for “officer needs assistance,” Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Public Information Officer Mary Justino said.
Action News Jax

IQ Fiber activates 100% fiber-optic network in Clay County

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — IQ Fiber has activated its fiber-to-the-home network in Orange Park. STORY: Media groups urge judge to make Georgia special grand jury report public. The $18 million network deployment began in September 2022 and is now serving its first customers. IQ Fiber is also constructing its fiber-optic network in Fleming Island, Lakeside and Ridgeview.
palmcoastobserver.com

Waste Pro employee takes a family approach to job

Amanda Shabazz, a driver with Waste Pro, is celebrating 10 years on the job this year. Shabazz joined Waste Pro in 2013 in Southeast Florida before moving to Jacksonville and then finally Palm Coast in the last year. Shabazz said she's come to love driving a garbage truck, according to a press release from Waste Pro.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Industry West opens in new ‘old’ Southbank headquarters

Industry West founders and owners Anne and Jordan England in the central amphitheater and stadium seating area at their new headquarters at 1001 Kings Ave. Jacksonville-based Industry West, an online furniture retailer, moved into its new 111-year-old headquarters after exterior work and interior rehabilitation. The central amphitheater features stadium seating...
tourcounsel.com

Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis calls for teacher pay hikes, takes aim at teacher unions

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for another round of teacher pay hikes while taking aim at teachers' unions and calling for partisan elections and stricter term limits for school board members. Appearing at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows in Jacksonville, DeSantis rolled out a series of education proposals for the legislative session that will start March 7. A move from non-partisan to partisan school-board elections would require a constitutional amendment, with DeSantis backing the idea after he took the unusual step of supporting a slate of 30 school-board candidates last year. "What we've seen over the years...
