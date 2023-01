MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's basketball team's promising start to the season continued to drift further away Saturday. The Badgers (12-8, 4-6) Big Ten) lost for the sixth time in seven games as they fell 61-51 to the Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) in front of 17,071 at the Kohl Center. It was their second loss to Illinois this month and their fourth double-digit defeat in this slump.

