The Daily Planet
A show that feeds the soul
Artistic inspiration struck at the ski resort. It was in the big outdoors that Kelsey Trottier and Claire Beard first pondered a big idea: collaborating on a wintertime performance for the Telluride community. “It started with a chat on a chairlift,” Beard recalled, “and it went from there.”
The Daily Planet
Weekly Planet Picks
1) Join representatives of local nonprofits for drinks and discussion about climate and the environment in the San Juans at Stronghouse tonight from 5-6:30 p.m. 2) The first performance in a Chamber Music Happy Hour series kicks off from 5-6 p.m. in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery, with Donavan Dailey on guitar and Danny d’Allesandro on sax. Admission is free.
The Daily Planet
Suite Judy Blue Eyes
She has been memorialized in song and possesses a voice that is crystalline and pure, at once delicate and forged from steel. The legendary folk singer Judy Collins is returning to Telluride Thursday, Feb 9, at the historic Sheridan Opera House. Her show, hosted by the Sheridan Arts Foundation, is called Judy Collins: Winter Stories with Chatham County Line.
The Daily Planet
‘The funky vibe of Telluride’
It sells out in no time flat, organizers rarely need to beg for acts, and the onstage outrageousness is the stuff of legend. Everything imaginable, and unimaginable, has gone down on the historic Sheridan Opera House stage for Lip Sync, from inadvertent nudity to cardboard jalopies, with costumes ranging from fishnets to furries. And the songs? Springsteen, the Roches, Kill the Wabbit, chanting monks, original rap songs, Dusty Springfield, metal, country, dance and spoken word. In a word, anything. What is it about the annual KOTO Lip Sync Contest — happening Friday at 8 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House — that makes it one of Telluride’s most anticipated events of the year? What is the secret to its enduring popularity?
Historic Ouray building becomes hotel with saloon, general store and spa
The Western Hotel and Spa is now open in Ouray.Photo byThe Western Hotel and Spa. (Ouray, Colo) Old Wild West charm meets European luxury at a meticulously restored 16-room boutique hotel in Ouray, a favorite Colorado mountain town that’s nicknamed “Little Switzerland.”
The Daily Planet
Telluride Academy releases 2023 summer programming
On Monday, Telluride Academy posted its 2023 summer programs for campers ages 5-17. With approximately 115 unique adventures offered from June 5 through Aug. 11, offerings include full-day, Fridays-only, overnights, travel and custom programs. Academy staff encourage locals to sign up quickly, because last year, 90 percent of all camps sold out during the first week of registration.
The Daily Planet
Green Grants recipients
This past fall, the Town of Telluride and EcoAction Partners sought applications for the 2023 cycle of Telluride Green Grants. The grant process gives nonprofits, businesses and residents within the Telluride community an opportunity to fund capital projects that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The combined impact of projects implemented...
The Daily Planet
Ranger program guides visitors with education
The increase in usage of public lands surrounding Telluride and the region brought to light the very real risk of pristine wilderness areas being loved to death. When the pandemic led more people into the great outdoors, the impacts were felt, including an explosion of trash, smoldering, abandoned campfires and food attracting wildlife, to name just a few of the issues. For many public lands visitors, it was a first to venture into the wilderness. Rather than take punitive approach to those littering or otherwise negatively impacting the area, programs such as the Grand Mesa, Uncomaphgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest Recreational Ranger Program sends representatives into popular user areas with a mission to correct negative behaviors. In a Wednesday morning work session, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard an update on last summer’s program.
The Daily Planet
INVITATION TO BID TELLURIDE TOWN PARK WARMING HUT
The Town of Telluride is seeking sealed bids and qualifications for the construction of the Warming Hut & Youth Hangout Project in the Town of Telluride’s Town Park, along with the demolition of the existing Warming Hut and Washstand buildings and restoration of the sites. The bid package is...
The Daily Planet
TMS students embrace ‘work hard, play hard’ motto
Last weekend, Telluride Mountain School (TMS) students participated in a three-day introductory course on the mechanics of avalanches — studying where they occur and how to avoid them — while earning Level One Avalanche Certification (L1AC). Using alpine skis with backcountry setups, students undertook classroom training and performed avalanche rescue drills in Ophir, pursued snowpack and terrain analysis on Lizard Head Pass, and coalesced all that knowledge into a backcountry ski adventure at Alta Lakes.
"Whose tracks are these?": Public asked to help identify footprints in the snow
"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town. Think you can help them out? Check out the post below. Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?. You probably...
The Daily Planet
Six Senses project put on ice
Mountain Village Town Council temporarily put the potential Six Senses hotel project on hold last week when it voted to direct staff to draft a resolution of denial. The resolution will be considered at council’s March 16 regular meeting. Council member Patrick Berry was the lone dissenting vote and supported continuing the agenda item, as town staff proposed.
The Daily Planet
The Daily Planet
School board works on master plan
Norwood Public School has a written agreement with the Town of Norwood for purchase of the town’s 19 acres, a spot on the south side of town that became coveted in the last year. The parcel is near Market and Kiwi streets and bumps up against the new Pinion Park neighborhood.
The Daily Planet
Norwood’s Prime Time moves forward
After a rough couple of pandemic years, and the short-term closing of the infant room last fall, Norwood’s Prime Time Early Learning Center (PTELC) is looking ahead and looking up. They’re hiring new staff, paying higher wages, boosting their center ratings and gearing up for summer camp, said Melissa Merrill, the center’s director.
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
nbc11news.com
Potential ban on assault rifle sales and purchases in Colorado
Cohee's friend described their relationship as being each other's closest friends. Mesa County Opioid Response Group meets to prepare for future events. Opioid deaths increased a lot in Colorado over recent years, but one local group hopes to turn that trend around.
nbc11news.com
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
The Daily Planet
Slow start Miners’ undoing in Mancos
Sparked by junior guard/forward Townes Merritt’s 14-point eruption during the second quarter, Telluride’s boys proceeded to battle vaunted Mancos evenly for the final 24 regulation minutes Friday night. And not just evenly, but dead-evenly: 19-19 in the second, 15-15 in the third, and despite junior center/forward Grayson Berry...
Man injured after being shot by police in Grand Junction Tuesday night
A man was injured after he was shot by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday night in Grand Junction, but few details about the shooting have been released so far.
