TMS students embrace ‘work hard, play hard’ motto
Last weekend, Telluride Mountain School (TMS) students participated in a three-day introductory course on the mechanics of avalanches — studying where they occur and how to avoid them — while earning Level One Avalanche Certification (L1AC). Using alpine skis with backcountry setups, students undertook classroom training and performed avalanche rescue drills in Ophir, pursued snowpack and terrain analysis on Lizard Head Pass, and coalesced all that knowledge into a backcountry ski adventure at Alta Lakes.
Six Senses project put on ice
Mountain Village Town Council temporarily put the potential Six Senses hotel project on hold last week when it voted to direct staff to draft a resolution of denial. The resolution will be considered at council’s March 16 regular meeting. Council member Patrick Berry was the lone dissenting vote and supported continuing the agenda item, as town staff proposed.
Historic Ouray building becomes hotel with saloon, general store and spa
The Western Hotel and Spa is now open in Ouray.Photo byThe Western Hotel and Spa. (Ouray, Colo) Old Wild West charm meets European luxury at a meticulously restored 16-room boutique hotel in Ouray, a favorite Colorado mountain town that’s nicknamed “Little Switzerland.”
Weekly Planet Picks
1) Join representatives of local nonprofits for drinks and discussion about climate and the environment in the San Juans at Stronghouse tonight from 5-6:30 p.m. 2) The first performance in a Chamber Music Happy Hour series kicks off from 5-6 p.m. in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery, with Donavan Dailey on guitar and Danny d’Allesandro on sax. Admission is free.
Telluride Academy releases 2023 summer programming
On Monday, Telluride Academy posted its 2023 summer programs for campers ages 5-17. With approximately 115 unique adventures offered from June 5 through Aug. 11, offerings include full-day, Fridays-only, overnights, travel and custom programs. Academy staff encourage locals to sign up quickly, because last year, 90 percent of all camps sold out during the first week of registration.
Roadwork in winter
Heads up, drivers: a Colorado Department of Transportation road-improvement project along U.S. 550, between Montrose and the Ouray county line, will soon begin. Indeed, it may already have: “Work is anticipated to start, with light traffic impacts, on Monday, Jan. 23,” Elise Thatcher, CDOT’s NW Colorado Regional Transportation Communications Manager, told the Planet in an email.
Green Grants recipients
This past fall, the Town of Telluride and EcoAction Partners sought applications for the 2023 cycle of Telluride Green Grants. The grant process gives nonprofits, businesses and residents within the Telluride community an opportunity to fund capital projects that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The combined impact of projects implemented...
"Whose tracks are these?": Public asked to help identify footprints in the snow
"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town. Think you can help them out? Check out the post below. Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?. You probably...
nbc11news.com
Potential ban on assault rifle sales and purchases in Colorado
Cohee's friend described their relationship as being each other's closest friends. Mesa County Opioid Response Group meets to prepare for future events. Opioid deaths increased a lot in Colorado over recent years, but one local group hopes to turn that trend around.
A show that feeds the soul
Artistic inspiration struck at the ski resort. It was in the big outdoors that Kelsey Trottier and Claire Beard first pondered a big idea: collaborating on a wintertime performance for the Telluride community. “It started with a chat on a chairlift,” Beard recalled, “and it went from there.”
Slow start Miners’ undoing in Mancos
Sparked by junior guard/forward Townes Merritt’s 14-point eruption during the second quarter, Telluride’s boys proceeded to battle vaunted Mancos evenly for the final 24 regulation minutes Friday night. And not just evenly, but dead-evenly: 19-19 in the second, 15-15 in the third, and despite junior center/forward Grayson Berry...
