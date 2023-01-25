Read full article on original website
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
Recession warning for Australia with big banks all predicting February interest rate rise
Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith fears just one more rate rise in 2023 will tip Australia into a recession. Credit ratings agency Moody's Analytics is also worried.
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Defense One
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
LONDON — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to support...
Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World
When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
F-15EX sticks it to China and means Xi's militarism now being matched with new US weaponry
Last week, the Air Force confirmed that the F-15EX Eagle II fighter can carry up to 12 air-to-air missiles under its wings at one time. That’s a record no other Air Force plane can match.
UK factories cut prices, helping BoE's inflation fight
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers unexpectedly reduced their prices in December by the most since April 2020, welcome news for the Bank of England which is weighing up how much higher it needs to take interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
WGAU
Wall Street mixed in muted premarket trading
Wall Street was mixed in muted trading early Thursday as investors waited for more U.S. economic data amid rising hope that Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates meant to cool inflation. Futures for the Dow were off less than 0.1% before the bell Thursday, while the...
Expectations for the Fed to downsize future rate hikes soar after CPI shows inflation cooled in December
Investors foresee the Federal Open Market Committee downshifting rate hikes in February and in March.
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
investing.com
Key US Inflation Gauge Seen Slowing But Leaving Fed Wanting More
© Bloomberg. Shoppers carry bags inside the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Year-over-year retail gains may moderate as shoppers opt to remain home ahead of the holidays amid a surge in Covid-19 omicron cases, and as people stick to pandemic-boosted online-shopping habits.
msn.com
Oil prices settle lower after touching their highest intraday prices since early December
Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices posting their first loss in nine sessions. Prices for the commodity had climbed to their highest intraday levels since early December on expectations for stronger energy demand following the reopening of China’s economy, with the International Energy Agency boosting its forecast for crude demand growth in 2023.
WGAU
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift
David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
