Oscar nominations were released this morning and RRR fans are shocked that their favorite mov ie from last year did not receive the nod for Best Picture. India did not put the film up for consideration, so that's probably at the core. Despite dynamite returns for other original projects in other corners of the film world, SS Rajamouli's work did get a nod for Best Original Song and there's some strong contenders in the field. Still, for one of the most memorable releases of last year, it's strange to see the movie that brought the world "Naatu Naatu" not get nominated for the biggest prize of the night.

2 DAYS AGO