Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List
Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
I’m IRRRATE Over ‘RRR’s Oscar Snubs
Oscar nominations are always — always — a mixed bag. For every happy surprise, like Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Stephanie Hsu and Aftersun‘s Paul Mescal earning first time nods, there are countless snubs. This year, the Academy ignored the talents of Viola Davis and the rest of her Women King team, the incendiary work of Danielle Deadwyler, and superstar Tom Cruise in the Best Actor category. But the film I’m most irate for this Oscar season is the Tollywood sensation RRR. Sure, the S. S. Rajamouli film eked out a well-deserved nomination for the Golden Globe-winning “Naatu Naatu,” but an Original...
Oscars: Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian Best Actress Nominee
It took 59 years for Michelle Yeoh to land her first lead role in a Hollywood film. And it’s taken 95 years for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognize a woman who identifies as Asian in its best actress category. On Tuesday morning, the Malaysian-born performer, who became a movie star in Hong Kong before successfully crossing over to the global stage, received her expected Academy Award nomination for her multifaceted role in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. It is the first career Oscar nod for the beloved icon, 60, known stateside for her supporting (yet...
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
‘Elvis’ earned 8 Oscar nominations — and is returning to select theaters. Here’s how to watch
Where to Watch 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress
The 2023 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of Academy Awards nominations on January 24. This year, 10 actresses will be competing across the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories. The nominees include first time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, who becomes the first actress nominated for work in a Marvel Studios film, and eight-time nominee Cate Blanchett, who could take home her third Oscar for her turn as Lydia Tár in Tár. (Blanchett won Best Actress in 2014 for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.)
10 Best Picture Oscar nominees are highest grossing crop of films, expert says
The top ten films that grabbed Best Picture nominations this year are the highest grossing group of Best Picture films at the time of their nomination, according to an industry expert.
RRR Fans Shocked by Oscars Best Picture Snub
Oscar nominations were released this morning and RRR fans are shocked that their favorite mov ie from last year did not receive the nod for Best Picture. India did not put the film up for consideration, so that's probably at the core. Despite dynamite returns for other original projects in other corners of the film world, SS Rajamouli's work did get a nod for Best Original Song and there's some strong contenders in the field. Still, for one of the most memorable releases of last year, it's strange to see the movie that brought the world "Naatu Naatu" not get nominated for the biggest prize of the night.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Oscars 2023 Nominations Include RRR, Avatar 2, Batman, Top Gun 2, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther 2, and More
After much waiting, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has finally unveiled the nominations for various categories for the 95th edition of the Oscars. The prestigious awards show features some of the finest films, which have excelled by taking the medium of filmmaking further. While the event is all set to take place on March 13 2023, we already have the complete list of nominations. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced all the nominees on January 24 that will compete for the Oscar.
Paul Mescal Is the Biggest Oscars Surprise as He Snags a Best Actor Nom For "Aftersun"
The 2023 Oscar nominations included a pretty major surprise: Paul Mescal is a best actor nominee! The Irish actor got the nod for his incredible work in "Aftersun," released by A24 in 2022. He's the only nomination for the film, in which Mescal stars as a former teen dad who's struggling to connect with his preteen daughter and himself, told through the eyes of that daughter (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall). It's based on the experiences of the film's writer and director Charlotte Wells, who made her directorial debut with the film.
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Oscars: Best Picture Nominees Revealed for 2023 Academy Awards
The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, featuring a diverse group of 10 movies up for Best Picture. Their subjects range from pilots saving the day to a musician's downfall from grace. One film parodies the excess of the rich, while another takes audiences through a dizzying multiverse as it explores a mother-daughter relationship. It is one wild group of movies.
The 2023 Oscars Best Actress Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win
On March 12 of this year, a new lead actress will be anointed by the Academy Awards as the very best of the bunch, and until then, we can only speculate about which performance from 2022 will be celebrated. The Best Actress race this year is particularly stacked, which makes sense considering that last year was pretty solid overall when it came to film, and five talented women will duke it out soon to see who takes home that little gold dude.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Makes Oscar History, but Film Misses Best Picture Nomination
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett made superhero cinema history on Tuesday as the first woman, the first person of color and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for their performance in a comic book adaptation. It’s Bassett’s second Oscar nomination; her first came 29 years ago for best actress for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” But while Bassett’s nomination breaks several Oscar barriers, “Wakanda Forever” failed to equal the best picture nod earned by 2018’s “Black Panther” — the first superhero movie ever nominated for Oscar’s top...
For the First Time, Two Sequels Were Nominated for Best Picture
It’s not often that sequels really go up for serious Oscar consideration... and it’s never been the case that two are up for Best Picture at the same time. Both Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water have managed to get Oscar nominations, but they face some stiff competition.
How to watch all the 2023 Oscar best picture nominees
A guide for how to watch all the best picture nominees ahead of the 2023 Oscars.
Regal to Screen All 10 Best Picture Nominees, Including Netflix Movies
Like they've done for the past few years, Regal Cinemas are set to screen the Best Picture nominees at a discounted rate ahead of this year's Oscars. There's one big change this time though which is that the chain will have all of the nominees available to watch, including a Netflix movie. In years past movies like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Mank wouldn't be included in this mini-film festival that the chain showcases every year, but Netflix allowing All Quiet on the Western Front to be a part of the group this year shows a distinct change in philosophy from the streamer.
