People Science Raises $5.3M in Second Seed Funding

People Science, a Los Angeles, CA-based direct-to-consumer scientific analysis firm offering a scaled analysis and growth (R&D) platform for different medicines, raised $5.3M in Second Seed funding. The spherical, which introduced complete seed funding to $8.5M, was led by Acre Enterprise Companions with participation from Bluestein Ventures, THIA Ventures and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Supernormal Raises $10M in Seed Funding

Supernormal, a Stockholm, Sweden and NYC-based supplier of a generative AI note-taking platform for enterprise communication, raised $10M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Balderton Capital, with participation from EQT Ventures, Acequia Capital and byFounders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden the group...
Relio Raises CHF3M in Seed Funding

Relio, a Zürich, Switzerland-based fintech firm that gives SME prospects a digital fee account, raised CHF3M in Seed funding. Backers included TX Ventures, Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds, and SIX Fintech Ventures, F10, daFUND, QBIT International Ventures, and a number of other enterprise angels. The corporate intends to make use of...
HopDrive Raises $8M in Series A Funding

HopDrive, a Richmond, VA-based supplier of quick distance automobile supply options for automotive dealerships, impartial service facilities, and fleet administration corporations, closed an $8m Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Cox Enterprises, Inc., mum or dad firm of Cox Automotive, Inc., with participation from earlier lead investor Overline,...
Vision Ridge Partners Raises $700M for Annex Fund

Vision Ridge Partners, a Boulder, Colo., and New York – based mostly sustainable actual belongings investor, closed SAF Annex Fund with $700m of capital commitments. The Fund acquired assist from a various base of current Imaginative and prescient Ridge shoppers in addition to new institutional buyers, together with main sovereign wealth fund, endowment, basis, household workplace, public pension and guide buyers.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CBS Pittsburgh

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic levels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SNAP benefits will soon be back to pre-pandemic levels.The reduction comes as inflation remains high.Starting at the end of February, SNAP benefits will be reduced by $95 to $250 per person per month.Food prices remain high, and food pantries and soup kitchens are preparing to see a surge."Everyone knows the cost to fill a grocery cart is exponentially higher than it was previously. We're trying to be really conscious of the fact that people who are on any kind of subsidy have less buying power right now," said Michael Kovatich of the Windber Area Community Kitchen.You can help by donating or volunteering at your local food pantry.
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Crux Raises $50M in Funding

Crux, a San Francisco, CA-based end-to-end knowledge integration, transformation, and observability answer, raised $50M in extra beforehand unannounced enterprise funding. The spherical was led by Two Sigma and Goldman Sachs Asset Administration for a complete of $157M raised up to now. Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs Asset Administration. Crux is a...
Tribes Raises $3.3M in Pre-Seed Funding

Tribes, a San Francisco, CA-based Web3-native messaging app from DMs to DAOs, raised $3.3m in pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Kindred Ventures, South Park Commons and Script Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its enterprise attain. Led by Hish Bouabdallah,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VisioLab Raises Additional €2M in Seed Funding

VisioLab, an Osnabrück, Germany-based firm that gives AI-based self-checkout options for meals service suppliers, raised €2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds, with participation from zwei.7, NBank Capital, Axel Springer & Porsche Accelerator, and Jens Ohr. Led by CEO Tim Niekamp, VisioLab provides...
AtomicJar Secures $25M in Series A Funding

AtomicJar, the New York-based firm behind the open supply library Testcontainers, raised $25M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Perception Companions with participation from boldstart ventures, Tribe Capital, Chalfen Ventures, Man Podjarny, Peter McKay, and Irregular Expressions. Led by CEO Sergei Egorov, AtomicJar goals to simplify integration...
Forward Networks Raises $50M in Series D Funding

Forward Networks, a Santa Clara, CA-based supplier of digital twin community modeling software program for enterprise networks, raised $50M in Collection D funding. The spherical was led by MSD Companions, L.P., Part 32,Omega Enterprise Companions, Goldman Sachs Asset Administration, Threshold Ventures, A. Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. Moreover, Victor Hwang, managing director and co-head of MSD Development, joined the Ahead Networks board of administrators.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Within Health Raises $1.1M in Funding

Within Health, an Austin, TX-based psychedelic medical clinic, raised $1.1M in funding. The spherical was led by TLG Pursuits, with participation from Tareytown Ventures and angel traders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden to three new markets and to develop a content material technique, together...
AUSTIN, TX
Free From Market Raises $2.1M in Seed Funding

Free From Market, a Kansas Metropolis, MO-based supplier of a patient-driven digital platform, raised $2.1M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bluestein Ventures, with participation from Acumen America, Beta Growth, KCRise Fund, 1st Course Capital and AssetBlue Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Volition Capital Closes Volition Capital Fund V, at $675M

BOSTON (PRWEB) JANUARY 26, 2023. Volition Capital, a Boston, MA-based progress fairness funding agency, closed Volition Capital Fund V, L.P., at over $675m in combination capital commitments, bringing its whole AUM to over $1.7 billion. Led by Managing Companions Larry Cheng, and Sean Cantwell, Volition Capital is a progress fairness...
BOSTON, MA

