Fiery crash in Kings County area leaves 2 dead, says CHP

HANFORD, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people are now dead after a two-vehicle car collision that happened on Tuesday evening according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles at 6:53 p.m. at 10th Ave south of Niles Ave near the Corcoran area.

While investigating, CHP says a person driving a Ford was going northbound on 10th Ave at an unknown rate of speed and a second vehicle, a Toyota, was going southbound.

It was evident that the two vehicles went head-on with each other. As a result of the crash, the Toyota stopped on the shoulder of SB 10th Ave and the Ford overturned on its passenger side bursting into flames, officials say.

According to officials, two people passing by the wreck stopped at the scene to extract the person who was in the flame-engulfed Ford.

The driver of the Toyota died of their injuries at the scene and the driver of the Ford shortly passed after arriving at CRMC.

This crash is still under investigation and is undetermined if alcohol or drugs are a factor.

