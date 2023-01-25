Read full article on original website
over it
3d ago
Busted with a pickn machine gun and out on electronic monitoring whichObviously means nothing. Our systemIs so screwed up. And, sure, he wasOut filming the video while on his way to a job interview, these lawyers areRidiculous
Reply
7
NPRGAdmin 2015
3d ago
Excellent. “Monitoring” is a failure. I’d rather my taxes go to building and staffing additional prisoners. Many of these people are beyond rehabilitation either because they lack mental, intellectual competencies or they are not provided resources to clean up their acts. In any event, “monitoring” is a failure.
Reply
4
Clayton Wyatt
3d ago
Hah! And they want to take my rights away? No thanks. You can't keep bad guys locked up so I need to be able to save myself.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Red Line robbery victim took a picture of attacker’s face, leading to his arrest: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a robbery victim managed to take a picture of his attacker’s face after getting mugged on the Grand Red Line station platform on New Year’s Day. Chicago police used the victim’s picture and CTA video to track the man down. CPD transit...
cwbchicago.com
Fleeing burglar gave Chicago cops a fake ID bearing the name of a man with an active arrest warrant, prosecutors say
Chicago — Never give a cop a fake ID. And if you do, make sure the person who’s on the ID doesn’t have an outstanding warrant. Those are just two of the many lessons to be learned from James Ferguson’s experience with Chicago police in Uptown this week.
Gun owner injured during shootout with suspect in parking lot: police
A 46-year-old man with a concealed-carry gun license was injured Saturday afternoon when he encountered someone breaking into his vehicle near Ford City Mall, police said.
Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit
CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue. That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
cwbchicago.com
8 years for Chicago man who carjacked SUV with two kids, including a one-year-old, inside
Chicago — A Chicago man who carjacked an SUV with two children, including a one-year-old, inside has been given an eight-year sentence. Omar Soto, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16 before Judge Sophia Atcherson. Prosecutors dropped eight other felonies in the plea deal, including robbery and kidnapping.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
Police warning Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are issuing a warning to residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of garage burglaries that happened this week.Police say in each incident, the suspect entered a garage by forcing open a side door and took property from within. Incident locations and times: 6200 block of South Evans Avenue on January 25, 2023, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. 900 block of East 62nd Street between January 25, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. and January 26, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. The burglar is described as an African American man between the ages of 25 and 40, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches in height, 180 to 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray skull cap, black jacket, and gray pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384
2 Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire Following Attempted Carjacking Outside Ford City Mall
Two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon following an attempted carjacking. According to police, A 46-year-old man was walking toward his parked car outside the mall just before 12:40 p.m. when he noticed another man trying to enter his car.
Three-year-old boy, man grazed by bullets
A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the New City neighborhood. No arrests have been reported.
Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery
ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago, county officials take precautionary measures ahead of Memphis police video release
Chicago — Officials in Chicago are taking precautionary measures as Memphis authorities prepare to release video that reportedly shows five of that city’s police officers badly beating a man on January 7. Tyre Nichols, 29, later died of his injuries. The five officers have been fired and were...
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse
CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police
Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
Student brings pellet gun to suburban middle school: police
Glenview police say they were called to Attea Middle School around noon Friday after a boy was found to have “an airsoft CO2-style pellet device” inside a backpack.
cwbchicago.com
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
'Outrage, pain, and despair': Shocked reactions in Illinois to Memphis police videos
Illinois politicians and law enforcement leaders are sharing their outrage over newly released videos showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols before his death.
2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning. They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected.
wjol.com
Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at. which time a black...
Comments / 28