Read full article on original website
Related
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence
Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
Herald-Journal
Letter to the Editor
Mayor Slivinski let me tell you something! After your dismissive remarks at the Montpelier City Council meeting last night, I thought it was important for me to share my story with all of the residents of our town. I love dogs, they are not the problem. However, irresponsible dog owners are a big problem in our community. As someone who does not drive a car, I walk the streets of Montpelier every day with my small dog or when I am going to the grocery store or other places of business. I have at least one confrontation with a dog running loose virtually every day. This requires me to pick up my dog in order to try to maintain her safety or place my groceries as a barrier between myself and the aggressive animal.
Herald-Journal
Franklin resolves water connection fee issues
Wednesday, Jan. 11, saw a welcome resolution between the Heritage Development and Franklin City at the regularly scheduled council meeting. Aaron Robertson, spokesman for the development, and council members quickly found a solution to the connection fee dilemma and contract discrepancy. With help from Eric Dursteler, who clarified the original meaning for the discussion, two separate motions were presented and passed across the board.
Comments / 0