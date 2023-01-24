ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline

The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw

Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks & Rangers Could Make 2023 Deadline Blockbuster

The New York Rangers, on the other hand, have a 26-14-8 record and are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are set to be buyers at this year’s deadline, and they reportedly have the Blackhawks’ best player on their radar because of it. As a result, these two Original Six teams are becoming potential blockbuster candidates. Let’s now discuss why this is the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)

With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings

The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend. The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners

We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Cubs Starter 'Looks Insanely Good' in Latest Session

Former Chicago Cubs starter and fan favorite Cole Hamels is trying to make a comeback this season. After missing nearly the entire 2020 MLB season and the entireties of the 2021 and 2022 MLB season, the 39-year-old threw a session in front of scouts this past week. According to the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy