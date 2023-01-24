Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
Blackhawks & Rangers Could Make 2023 Deadline Blockbuster
The New York Rangers, on the other hand, have a 26-14-8 record and are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are set to be buyers at this year’s deadline, and they reportedly have the Blackhawks’ best player on their radar because of it. As a result, these two Original Six teams are becoming potential blockbuster candidates. Let’s now discuss why this is the case.
Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)
With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings
The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend. The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.
Steelers Won The Chase Claypool Trade In 2022 But Could Chicago Be Laughing Last?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. With the Bears finishing last in the NFL, that second-round pick has essentially become a first-round pick and leaves the Steelers sitting pretty on draft day.
Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners
We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
Former Cubs Starter 'Looks Insanely Good' in Latest Session
Former Chicago Cubs starter and fan favorite Cole Hamels is trying to make a comeback this season. After missing nearly the entire 2020 MLB season and the entireties of the 2021 and 2022 MLB season, the 39-year-old threw a session in front of scouts this past week. According to the...
