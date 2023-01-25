ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME

Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Canucks beat Hawks to open Rick Tocchet era

The Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. 1. The Canucks dominated in shot attempts (80-34), shots on goal (48-14), scoring chances (46-15) and high-danger chances (22-6), per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks' 14 shots was a new season-low, and the 46 scoring chances against and 22 high-danger chances against were tied for their second-highest totals of the season. A very lopsided stat sheet.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Thursday

Toews won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to an illness. Toews' absence likely means Luke Philp draws into the lineup, while Jason Dickinson could be in line for more ice time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday in Edmonton, but it's unknown if Toews will be healthy enough to play in that contest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark

Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury

Andersen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen was hurt in the first period and didn't return to start the second. Antti Raanta took over in goal and could see an uptick in playing time if Andersen is out for any length of time. Pyotr Kochetkov could also be recalled if Andersen's injury is anything more than just a minor bump. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Sharks.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday

Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
NBC Sports

Kuzmenko signs 2-year extension with Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Forward Andrei Kuzmenko signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. The deal has an average annual value of $5.5 million. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko has played in 47 games for the Canucks this season with 21 goals and 22 assists, four penalty...
FLORIDA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rivalry on? Fists fly as Kraken dominate in 1st win over Canucks

The first six times the Seattle Kraken met the Vancouver Canucks after joining the NHL, they fell short. And after the last of those saw the Kraken blow a two-goal lead in the third period and eventually lose 6-5 in a shootout, it was looking like Seattle was snakebit when it came to playing their neighbors from the north.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Game-time decision Thursday

Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown with the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Wilson exited in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche and did not partake in Thursday's morning skate, but is officially a game-time call. The 28-year-old winger has two goals and three points in eight games -- alongside a paltry minus-7 rating.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal

Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest

Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
DENVER, CO
NHL

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Extinguish Flames in Calgary

Chicago wins their first game on the western Canada road trip after a 5-1 victory against Calgary. The Blackhawks continue to stay hot throughout January as they secured their seventh win of the month after beating the Calgary Flames, 5-1. Jason Dickinson described the team's successful win by playing as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win

Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Canucks showed up for Rick Tocchet’s coaching debut in Vancouver

Rick Tocchet made his much-publicized coaching debut for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, guiding his new team to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he didn’t get the warm welcome he was likely expecting, as some Canucks fans booed and even a jersey was thrown on the ice. Considering the events that transpired ahead of Tocchet's hire, it’s certainly fair, although it should probably be more directed at management than Tocchet.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy