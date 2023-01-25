Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
10 observations: Canucks beat Hawks to open Rick Tocchet era
The Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. 1. The Canucks dominated in shot attempts (80-34), shots on goal (48-14), scoring chances (46-15) and high-danger chances (22-6), per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks' 14 shots was a new season-low, and the 46 scoring chances against and 22 high-danger chances against were tied for their second-highest totals of the season. A very lopsided stat sheet.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Thursday
Toews won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to an illness. Toews' absence likely means Luke Philp draws into the lineup, while Jason Dickinson could be in line for more ice time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday in Edmonton, but it's unknown if Toews will be healthy enough to play in that contest.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury
Andersen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen was hurt in the first period and didn't return to start the second. Antti Raanta took over in goal and could see an uptick in playing time if Andersen is out for any length of time. Pyotr Kochetkov could also be recalled if Andersen's injury is anything more than just a minor bump. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Sharks.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Kuzmenko signs 2-year extension with Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Forward Andrei Kuzmenko signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. The deal has an average annual value of $5.5 million. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko has played in 47 games for the Canucks this season with 21 goals and 22 assists, four penalty...
SI:AM | The Canucks Did Bruce Boudreau Dirty
The Rick Tocchet era in Vancouver begins on Tuesday night.
MyNorthwest.com
Rivalry on? Fists fly as Kraken dominate in 1st win over Canucks
The first six times the Seattle Kraken met the Vancouver Canucks after joining the NHL, they fell short. And after the last of those saw the Kraken blow a two-goal lead in the third period and eventually lose 6-5 in a shootout, it was looking like Seattle was snakebit when it came to playing their neighbors from the north.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Game-time decision Thursday
Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown with the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Wilson exited in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche and did not partake in Thursday's morning skate, but is officially a game-time call. The 28-year-old winger has two goals and three points in eight games -- alongside a paltry minus-7 rating.
Kraken look for first-ever win against Canucks
Barely a season and a half into their existence, the Seattle Kraken are about to face their third different Vancouver
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
Yardbarker
Abbotsford Canucks close five-game homestand with disappointing 3-2 loss to the Marlies
The Abbotsford Canucks ended their longest losing streak of the season in the best fashion possible to endear themselves to the Vancouver fanbase by shutting out the Toronto Marlies on home ice in a 4-0 victory. After nearly doubling their total home losses of the season with three straight defeats...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Extinguish Flames in Calgary
Chicago wins their first game on the western Canada road trip after a 5-1 victory against Calgary. The Blackhawks continue to stay hot throughout January as they secured their seventh win of the month after beating the Calgary Flames, 5-1. Jason Dickinson described the team's successful win by playing as...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win
Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
Yardbarker
Canucks showed up for Rick Tocchet’s coaching debut in Vancouver
Rick Tocchet made his much-publicized coaching debut for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, guiding his new team to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he didn’t get the warm welcome he was likely expecting, as some Canucks fans booed and even a jersey was thrown on the ice. Considering the events that transpired ahead of Tocchet's hire, it’s certainly fair, although it should probably be more directed at management than Tocchet.
