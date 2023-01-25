Read full article on original website
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
desotocountynews.com
Barton signs qualifying papers, activates campaign website
Photo: Matthew Barton signs his qualifying papers to run in the Republican primary for District Attorney as family and friends look on. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Attorney Matthew Barton Thursday officially qualified for the Republican primary ballot for District Attorney in DeSoto County. Barton, who earlier announced his intentions to run for...
desotocountynews.com
Teacher shortages remain, but more vacancies are being filled
DeSoto County Schools Teacher Career Fair set for late February. A new report details what has been a continuing problem for Mississippi schools: a shortage of teachers to fill the classrooms. However, the new report said the number of vacancies are fewer than a year ago. The Mississippi Department of...
US Attorney to provide statement about Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, is set to speak on the Tyre Nichols investigation Wednesday morning. Ritz will deliver his statement at the US Attorney’s Office in Memphis at 9:30. ► Continuing coverage of the Tyre Nichols case You can watch the statement live in […]
desotocountynews.com
MBI could enter certain death investigations more quickly under bill
A bill in the MIssissippi Legislature is being put forward in response to the murder of former state Rep. Ashley Henley in June of 2021. The bill, HB 33, would allow the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) to more quickly get involved in certain death investigations without a request first coming from a county sheriff.
President Biden, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death, 5 former MPD officers charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Biden, among other leaders, react to Tyre Nichols’ death and the five MPD officers charged with second-degree murder. Statement from President Joe Biden on the Tyre Nichols Case:. Jill and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire...
desotocountynews.com
Museum honors former board member, unveils new film
The Historic DeSoto Foundation, which operates the DeSoto County Museum in Hernando, held its annual meeting Thursday evening but the filled Iglesia Gracia Internacional Church adjacent to the Commerce Street museum location were likely not there to conduct business. The attraction was the premiere of a short film, written and...
WLBT
Murder of former lawmaker prompts bill that could get state investigators involved in similar cases immediately
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One state lawmaker hopes to pass a bill in response to the murder of former Desoto County Representative Ashley Henley who was killed execution-style over a year and a half ago. The legislation would allow the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take the lead in certain...
Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
desotocountynews.com
Southaven Police continues accreditation process
Police departments in other communities have it. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has it. And now the Southaven Police Department wants it too. Southaven Police have been in the process of receiving Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, or MSLEAC, accreditation for the past two years. MSLEAC was established and the state accreditation program was started in July 2004. It was established based on similar programs in other states across the country.
desotocountynews.com
Garden club members learn about upcoming Tree Giveaway event
Photo: DeSoto Civic Garden Club members (from left) Lynn Dye and Sandra Stafford, Meleiah Tyus of the DeSoto County Soil and Water Conservation District, and DCGC member Emilie Michael. (Courtesy photo) DeSoto Civic Garden Club members Lynn Dye, Sandra Stafford and Emilie Michael attended the “Donuts and Discussions Meeting,” on...
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage
After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Medical Cannabis Dispensary Opens its Doors
Hybrid Relief, a new medical marijuana dispensary in Oxford, opened its doors for the first time at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Within minutes, several patients walked through the door, excited to be some of the first people to gain access to the product. And they were the first in the...
Downtown county clerk’s office closing vehicle, title departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in downtown Memphis and need to go to the county clerk’s office to register a vehicle, you will be out of luck for the next two weeks. The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said its downtown location will close the motor vehicle and title departments for the week of Jan. […]
Officer-involved shooting in MS; MBI to investigate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in Braxton, MS. According to reports, the incident took place around 11:45 p.m. near the 130 block of Conerly Road. The Rankin County Sherrif’s Department deputies were doing a drug investigation when a subject pointed a gun at […]
desotocountynews.com
VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch
Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
desotocountynews.com
Dave Matthews Band to reopen BankPlus Amphitheater
The BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove has announced that the Dave Matthews Band will be coming to Southaven in May. It will be the first event at the Amphitheater since the facility went on concert hiatus for renovation. The concert is set for Wednesday, May 24. Pre-sale tickets for DMB...
wsop.com
MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA
Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
YAHOO!
Blue Cross Blue Shield drops Methodist, creates competitive healthcare landscape for Memphis | Opinion
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee's recent decision to drop Memphis-area Methodist hospitals from its coverage plans is a coming attraction of the competitive healthcare system that will appear throughout the country in the years ahead. BCBS policyholders shouldn't consider the carve-out of these hospitals from its network negatively, as...
Tyre Nichols Death: All five former Memphis Police officers charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All five former Memphis Police officers who were fired following the death of Tyre Nichols have been charged with second degree murder. On January 7, 2023, Nichols had two different confrontations with Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop, leading Nichols to complain of shortness of breath and be taken to a Memphis hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Tyre Nichols investigation: What happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for the release of footage showing the moments that Tyre Nichols was taken into custody. Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis said that video will be released once the internal investigation is complete. Ahead of that happening, the community and law enforcement are making arrangements. Ahead of […]
