Survivor, family members who died in horrific North Las Vegas crash to be honored this weekend
A family who lost seven members, including four children in a North Las Vegas crash a year ago will be honored in a special tree dedication ceremony at Craig Ranch Park as will a victim of the crash who suffered serious injuries, and survived.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
news3lv.com
Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
Shooting, crash closes northwest Las Vegas valley intersection
Police said a man driving a vehicle was shot twice and then crashed into a wall near the intersection. According to police, the man's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
8newsnow.com
Brothers just released from prison accused of beating Las Vegas man to death
Two brothers granted parole last year and released from prison in December are accused of murdering a man just weeks after their release, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed through court documents. Brothers just released from prison accused of beating …. Two brothers granted parole last year and released from...
NTSB posts its file on North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal crash investigators have released reports and investigative material about a multi-vehicle wreck a year ago in North Las Vegas that killed a driver and his passenger in a speeding sports car and seven members of a family in a minivan. The National Transportation Safety...
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m.
Sherry’s Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m. Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented. Data shows...
Las Vegas police: Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run sped through crash scene again minutes later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian before driving away, trying to clean evidence off of the vehicle, and speeding back through the crash scene, according to an arrest report. Joanna Meza, 19, is facing charges of reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, […]
Man struck, killed in West Las Vegas crash
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck Tuesday night by a truck driven by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employee. Martin Luther King and Balzar.
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
8newsnow.com
Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas crash
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police. A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police. Here is how you...
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas charter school evacuated Thursday after possible chemical exposure
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A charter school in North Las Vegas was evacuated Thursday after a possible chemical exposure, according to police. The North Las Vegas Police Department says that at about 11:42 a.m. Thursday, medical was requested at the school, identified as Legacy Traditional School, due to possible chemical exposure.
Elderly couple from Las Vegas found dead in Death Valley National Park
An elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada were found dead in Death Valley National Park on Jan. 13, according to law enforcement officials.
Woman steals RTC bus, backs into Metro officer’s motorcycle, police say
A woman was arrested after stealing an RTC bus and using it to back into a Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle, an arrest report said.
Fox5 KVVU
3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved.
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery expanding, adding 5,000 burial plots
The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is the second busiest cemetery of its kind in the nation and the much-needed expansion could not have come at a better time. Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery expanding, …. The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is the second busiest cemetery of its kind...
8newsnow.com
'We're going to get the job done,' First female assistant sheriffs share their stories as they continue to break barriers
Women are slowly breaking barriers when it comes to gender equality in the workforce. However, law enforcement has long been a male-dominated field. Kevin Mcmahill Clark County sheriff made a bold statement by hiring a pair of seasoned female public servants to complete his executive staff. ‘We’re going to get...
Las Vegas police search for missing man possibly in need of medical assistance
Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
