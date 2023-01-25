ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Brothers just released from prison accused of beating Las Vegas man to death

Two brothers granted parole last year and released from prison in December are accused of murdering a man just weeks after their release, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed through court documents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m.

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd Forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 25

A father will be sentenced later this month for abusing and murdering his son in 2017, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police

A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police. The neighbor dispute was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street.
LAS VEGAS, NV

