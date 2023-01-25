Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
8newsnow.com
Brothers just released from prison accused of beating Las Vegas man to death
Two brothers granted parole last year and released from prison in December are accused of murdering a man just weeks after their release, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed through court documents. Brothers just released from prison accused of beating …. Two brothers granted parole last year and released from...
news3lv.com
Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
Shooting, crash closes northwest Las Vegas valley intersection
Police said a man driving a vehicle was shot twice and then crashed into a wall near the intersection. According to police, the man's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26 6:45 a.m.
Las Vegas police: Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run sped through crash scene again minutes later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian before driving away, trying to clean evidence off of the vehicle, and speeding back through the crash scene, according to an arrest report. Joanna Meza, 19, is facing charges of reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, […]
NTSB releases report on North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday into the crash last year that killed 9 people, including several members of one family.
Survivor, family members who died in horrific North Las Vegas crash to be honored this weekend
A family who lost seven members, including four children in a North Las Vegas crash a year ago will be honored in a special tree dedication ceremony at Craig Ranch Park as will a victim of the crash who suffered serious injuries, and survived.
Man struck, killed in West Las Vegas crash
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck Tuesday night by a truck driven by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employee. Martin Luther King and Balzar.
8newsnow.com
Tedd Forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 25
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
Elderly couple from Las Vegas found dead in Death Valley National Park
An elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada were found dead in Death Valley National Park on Jan. 13, according to law enforcement officials.
Woman steals RTC bus, backs into Metro officer’s motorcycle, police say
A woman was arrested after stealing an RTC bus and using it to back into a Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle, an arrest report said.
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved.
8newsnow.com
3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police
8newsnow.com
First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation as second location files to unionize
Las Vegas Faces a Whole New Kind of Theft Problem
A local company nearly lost $175,000.
Las Vegas police search for missing man possibly in need of medical assistance
Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
