Colorado State Rams (10-11, 2-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-5, 6-2 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Colorado State looking to prolong its 11-game home winning streak. The Broncos are 9-1 in home games. Boise State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Rams are...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO