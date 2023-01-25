ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Dallas 99, Phoenix 95

Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Dinwiddie 5-6, Finney-Smith 3-10, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Bullock 2-8, Green 1-2, Bertans 0-1, Doncic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Powell 3). Turnovers: 7 (Green 2, Ntilikina 2, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr.). Steals: 3 (Green 2, Finney-Smith).
SAN DIEGO 87, PEPPERDINE 78

Percentages: FG .534, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Earlington 2-6, McKinney 1-1, Sisoho Jawara 1-2, Townsend 1-2, Williams 1-2, Beniwal 0-2, Turner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Williams 4, Earlington 3, Jamerson 3, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Townsend 2, Lynch).
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Clippers 138, San Antonio 100

Percentages: FG .451, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (McDermott 3-7, Roby 2-2, Bates-Diop 2-5, Branham 1-2, Collins 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dieng 0-2, K.Johnson 0-2, Wesley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 12 (S.Johnson 5, Collins 2, Jones 2, McDermott, Poeltl, Wesley). Steals: 2...
SACRAMENTO STATE 67, MONTANA 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Martin 4-5, Moody 2-5, Di.Thomas 0-1, Nap 0-1, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Nap 2, Bannan, Brown, Di.Thomas, Oke, Vazquez). Steals: 3 (Martin, Oke, Vazquez). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Marks120-20-01-1010. McRae215-134-45-72114. Chappell262-50-00-2205. Hunt293-70-00-3729. Patterson362-50-01-6115.
SACRAMENTO, CA
No. 6 Arizona 63, Washington St. 58

ARIZONA (18-3) A.Tubelis 9-16 0-2 18, Ballo 0-3 1-2 1, Kriisa 5-11 0-0 15, Ramey 2-9 0-0 5, Henderson 1-6 2-2 5, Larsson 5-8 0-0 10, Boswell 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 26-58 3-6 63. Gueye 6-19 3-3 15, Jakimovski 3-9 0-0 7, Rodman 1-1 6-6 9, Bamba 2-7 4-6 9, Powell 6-11 2-2 15, Darling 0-4 1-2 1, Mullins 0-4 0-0 0, Diongue 0-2 0-0 0, Houinsou 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-58 16-19 58.
TUCSON, AZ
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
UTAH 63, OREGON STATE 44

Percentages: FG .415, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Stefanovic 2-4, Madsen 2-8, Worster 1-3, Br.Carlson 1-4, Exacte 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Br.Carlson 2, Holt). Turnovers: 11 (Anthony 2, Br.Carlson 2, Madsen 2, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Keita, Worster). Steals: 7 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2,...
CORVALLIS, OR
OREGON 75, COLORADO 69

Percentages: FG .369, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (da Silva 3-3, Clifford 3-5, Wright 1-1, O'Brien 1-3, Gabbidon 0-1, Hammond 0-4, Simpson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gabbidon, Hadley). Turnovers: 9 (Lovering 3, Clifford, Gabbidon, Hammond, O'Brien, Wright, da Silva). Steals: 10 (Clifford 3,...
BOULDER, CO
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
PORTLAND, OR
Mississippi 78, Mississippi St. 63

MISSISSIPPI (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Collins 5-11, Baker 1-4, Taylor 1-1, Eaton 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Singleton 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scott 3, Singleton 2, Taylor 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Baker 1, Eaton 1, Salary 1) Steals: 6...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 26-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee's 93-86 loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Norse have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 3-1 in games decided...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Thursday's Scores

Yoncalla vs. Prospect, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
ILLINOIS STATE
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing

Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
DENVER, CO
Post-Game Thoughts: Utah takes care of business, all eyes on the Ducks

This was a take care of business win for the Runnin' Utes on the road, as they knocked off the Oregon State Beavers, 63-44. They took control of this game and led from wire to wire. Utah remains locked in at second place in the Pac-12 and will look forward to their matchup against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
CORVALLIS, OR
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
TENNESSEE STATE

