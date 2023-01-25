Read full article on original website
Elevator-maker Kone to axe 1,000 jobs, sees recovery in Asia
HELSINKI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator-maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) said on Thursday it would slash up to 1,000 jobs globally to cut costs and it expects demand to pick up in its main market China and elsewhere in Asia this year.
Remy Cointreau's sales fall less than feared as China offsets U.S. decline
Jan 27 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States.
Atlas Copco profit misses forecast as vacuum business tumbles
STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish industrials group Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) reported softer-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on Thursday and said demand was expected to remain around current levels, sending its share price down nearly 5%.
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While most blue-chip companies were reporting losses last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Egg Prices Are Through the Roof, and Independent Farmers Are Furious Over Apparent ‘Price Gouging’
Egg prices have jumped about 60% in just one year, and some lawmakers and independent farmers suspect that “price gouging” is at play. Millions of Americans have felt the effects of overall inflation in recent months. But among all the products and services that are more expensive today, eggs seem to be one of the most notable.
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
ASML CEO Expects Steady China Sales in 2023 Despite Restrictions
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV's exports to mainland China will likely hold at last year's level in 2023 despite ongoing U.S-Dutch government talks over new restrictions on the company's sales to the country, CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday. ASML, which dominates the market for machines used in one...
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
UK factories cut prices, helping BoE's inflation fight
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers unexpectedly reduced their prices in December by the most since April 2020, welcome news for the Bank of England which is weighing up how much higher it needs to take interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
GE Stock Struggles To Find Direction Following Q4 Results, But CEO Larry Culp Says 'The Stage Is Set'
General Electric Company GE shares traded lower on Tuesday before ultimately closing slightly higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Here's a look at the results and what chairman and CEO Lawrence "Larry" Culp said following the report. Q4 Results: General Electric said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 7% year-over-year to $21...
Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's
© Reuters. Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares rose 2.5% after-hours Wednesday after the company announced a massive buyback plan and another dividend hike. The oil giant's Board authorized the repurchase of $75 billion of the company’s common shares. The new plan...
Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As Boeing (NYSE:BA) battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737...
Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co losses widened for 2022 on weakness in its defense unit as it warned of further supply chain issues, but the U.S. planemaker reported its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018. The U.S. planemaker missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and earnings per share in the...
Tesla's retail sales in China surged after price cut -brokerage data
SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tesla's (TSLA.O) retail sales surged in China in January after it slashed prices for its top-selling models earlier in the month, data compiled by China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) showed.
Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1
NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe. The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down...
