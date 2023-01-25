ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Atlas Copco profit misses forecast as vacuum business tumbles

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish industrials group Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) reported softer-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on Thursday and said demand was expected to remain around current levels, sending its share price down nearly 5%.
CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
TEXAS STATE
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
US News and World Report

ASML CEO Expects Steady China Sales in 2023 Despite Restrictions

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV's exports to mainland China will likely hold at last year's level in 2023 despite ongoing U.S-Dutch government talks over new restrictions on the company's sales to the country, CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday. ASML, which dominates the market for machines used in one...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data

(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
Reuters

UK factories cut prices, helping BoE's inflation fight

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers unexpectedly reduced their prices in December by the most since April 2020, welcome news for the Bank of England which is weighing up how much higher it needs to take interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
investing.com

Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's

© Reuters. Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares rose 2.5% after-hours Wednesday after the company announced a massive buyback plan and another dividend hike. The oil giant's Board authorized the repurchase of $75 billion of the company’s common shares. The new plan...
investing.com

Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As Boeing (NYSE:BA) battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co losses widened for 2022 on weakness in its defense unit as it warned of further supply chain issues, but the U.S. planemaker reported its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018. The U.S. planemaker missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and earnings per share in the...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy