ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Hattie Jane’s to Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 4

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27k7N7_0kQPmAxI00
photo by Amy Whidby

Ice cream brand Hattie Jane’s Creamery is going all out in honor of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 4. In addition to the recent launch of limited-edition breakfast flavors, guests are invited to celebrate the holiday with three fun events on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In Nashville, Hattie Jane’s Creamery will be on-site at Egghill, located at 1201 Villa Place, for an Ice Cream for Breakfast pop-up event. Egghill will be serving their craft breakfast sandwiches to pair with Hattie Jane’s scoops served from its food truck onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two more parties will be taking place at Hattie Jane’s scoop shops in Murfreesboro (116 N Church Street) and Columbia (16 Public Square). Both locations will open early on Saturday, Feb. 4 for the annual Hattie Jane’s National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Pajama Party, hosted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests who come in their pajamas will receive 15 percent off their purchase during the events.

At all events, Hattie Jane’s will have its newly released breakfast flavors available to enjoy. These limited-edition flavors include:

  • Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll – Cream cheese ice cream with chunks of gooey cinnamon roll and brown sugar cinnamon swirl
  • Biscuits & Strawberry Jam – Vanilla ice cream with buttermilk biscuit crumble and swirls of strawberry jam
  • Maple Bacon Crunch – Maple syrup ice cream with bacon brittle crunch, sourced from Tallgrass Meat Co. in Columbia, Tenn.
  • Granola & Blueberries (gluten & dairy free)– Coconut ice cream with homemade gluten-free maple cinnamon granola and blueberry compote swirl

These flavors are also available for shipping nationwide and included in the Ice Cream Adventure Club Annual Subscription. To learn more or to place your order, visit shiphattiejanescreamery.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalpalate.com

Five Stand-Out Soups in Nashville

How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is ready to turn up the temperature in select markets this winter. Beginning this week, the acclaimed fast casual Mediterranean brand will add a new line of Spicy Harissa items to the menu at its Atlanta, Birmingham and Nashville locations ahead of a systemwide release. A bold and fiery specialty, Taziki’s harissa sauce is made of red peppers and chiles blended with a variety of herbs, spices and olive oil for a hot and zesty flavor.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Mark Your Calendar for the 7th Annual Nashville Wine in the Winter This February

The 7th Annual Nashville Wine in the Winter is an experiential tasting with 100+ wines, beer, spirits and savory selections. Attendees will take a break from the cold and sample from over 100+ wines, beer and spirits in a Winter Wonderland setting in the heart of downtown Nashville, taking over the entire mezzanine level of the Hilton Nashville Downtown (121 4th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37201) on February 19th, 2023 from 5 pm-9 pm!
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Elegy Coffee Expands With New Germantown Location

East Nashville’s favorite coffeeshop, Elegy Coffee announces the official opening of its second location in Nashville’s trendy Germantown neighborhood. A third coffeeshop, located downtown in the One Nashville Place building also opened its doors earlier in the month on January 3rd, marking the beginning of new chapter for the Eyes & Ears Hospitality brand, which also operates popular East Nashville spot The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, as it grows in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local author book signing at Linebaugh Library

(Murfreesboro, TN) Linebaugh Public Library is pleased to host local author S. J. Boyce for a book signing on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The author will be signing and selling copies of her book, The Other Side of a Murder, published in 2021. High-level executive...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Davidson County!. Join other yoga enthusiasts for an evening of movement and mindfulness followed by post-session fun at The Joseph’s rooftop bar, Denim. Overlooking the city lights from the 20th floor, the evening begins with a gentle yoga practice and a mindful meditation accompanied by the healing and restorative sound of live crystal singing bowls. Class is indoors, led in partnership with E+ROSE Wellness Company. Post-session, cozy up to the 21st-floor rooftop with fire pits and private cabanas. Sip cocktails featuring E+ROSE cold-pressed juices, and savor house-made s’mores while welcoming the weekend. Tickets include class, two cocktails, one s’mores kit valet parking and entry to win a stay at The Joseph.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

More foxes are being spotted across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Foxes have been seen in areas around Metro Nashville several times over the past few weeks. Smoky Wildlife Control Owner Zion Lutz said urbanization is the top reason these animals are pushed into populated areas. “What we’ve seen in the industry as well is that coyotes...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Atlanta Magazine

My South: Kristin Chenoweth on Nashville

When I was 19, I spent the summer in Nashville working in a show for Opryland theme park. I grew up in a tiny town called Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, so getting the chance to sing and dance for months with live musicians in front of a lot of people was my heaven. The post My South: Kristin Chenoweth on Nashville appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Metro Parks Looking for the Next Cultural Arts Icon

Metro Parks’ will host the annual Dr. Matthew Kennedy Memorial Talent Hunt on Saturday, March 4, at 3:00 p.m. The Talent Hunt aims to encourage and support the creative potential of high school students in the Nashville area and across the globe. Conceived as an idea right after World War II, the original Talent Hunt Program took place in 1946 under the auspices of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity – the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a historically black college.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.  Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy