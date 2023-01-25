Read full article on original website
Oregon Men's basketball team takes the win against Colorado
EUGENE, Ore. — The first half of the PAC-12 Conference schedule left the conference with a log-jam at the 3rd spot in the PAC with 3 teams sitting at 6 - 3 in conference play. While the Oregon Men's team found themselves one game behind at 5 - 4.
Beavers suffer loss against Utah
In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
Oregon softball ranked No. 22 in preseason poll
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon softball is ranked at No. 22 in the preseason poll - three spots ahead of Oregon State, which went to the Women's College World Series last year. After the Ducks’ season ended in the regional round last season, the team saw a number of key players enter the transfer portal, but still bring back a good mix of young and veteran players.
Oregon State Men's basketball starting second half of conference season strong
Although the Oregon State Men's basketball team only has eight wins this season the Beavers were thrilled to get their first Pac-12 Road win of the season this past weekend against Cal. But there is still lots of improvement to be made on this young Oregon State team going into...
Oregon baseball expects heavy competition for spots leading up to the season
In 2022, the Oregon baseball team tormented opposing pitchers, leading the PAC-12 in batting average and ranking 2nd in home runs. Well, this season they return five of their top eight leaders in hits. And because of that offensive firepower, the Ducks came in at 25th in D1 baseball's preseason...
Coach Rothenberger makes 700th career win
Over to Junction City, head coach Craig Rothenberger looks for his career 700th win with a tough Marist team in front of him. 3rd quarter inside out game his grandson Gunner Rothenberg gets it inside to Kaleb Burnett out to Jaxson Kister and he drills the triple, Tigers leading by 15.
North Eugene takes the win over Churchill
High school hoops, North Eugene girls taking a trip to the Lancer dome to take on Churchill. 1st quarter Brooklyn Moody sneaks a pass to Morgan Statzer down low and she puts it up and in; Lancers leading by one. Moments later, Highlanders storm down the court. McKenzie Schpankyn shoots...
Steve Prefontaine, celebrated and remembered on 72nd birthday
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday would have been Oregon sports legend Steve Prefontaine's 72-nd birthday. "Pre" was born on January 25, 1951 in Coos Bay. He went to the University of Oregon in 1969, winning seven NCAA titles and competing in the 1972 Summer Olympics. He was killed in a...
Air stagnation prompts 'YELLOW' home wood heating days for Eugene, Springfield, Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) is calling yellow home wood heating days for the cities of Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, the agency said Tuesday. These yellow days will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, and continue through at least Thursday, Jan....
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program
Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
Eugene chef semifinalist for best chef in Pacific Northwest James Beard Award
EUGENE, Ore. — At 17, Crystal Platt realized that if she wanted to become a comedian, she would probably have to work at a restaurant to make ends meet. The restaurant owner started her on the path to being a professional chef. "She put me on the floor as...
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
Lane Events Center decision expected Summer 2023
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
One fatality in apartment fire at 29th and Willamette
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fatal apartment fire at 29th and Willamette early Wednesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. 29th Avenue from Willamette to Crest was closed while firefighters worked on the fire. Drivers should drive with caution or avoid the area as long as crews are present.
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road
EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
