Vitamins and minerals, particularly multivitamin and multimineral formulations, are growing as consumers seek cost-effective ways to personalize their nutrition. Multivitamins and multiminerals stay relevant to consumers not because they are one-size-fits-all but because of their potential for convenient personalization. This can be accomplished by either formulating the product with a health focus or through the addition of added-value ingredients that allow the consumer to target specific needs such as cognitive health or even beauty. “Consumers are always looking to simplify their routines,” explains Haleigh Resetar, corporate communications specialist for SPINS (Chicago). “Instead of having to take three to five different vitamins or supplements every day, they want one that is all-inclusive and personalized to what they are going to get out of it. And I think companies are really starting to pick up on this.”

13 HOURS AGO