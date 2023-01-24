Read full article on original website
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Roundup: January 24, 2023
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:. On Monday, the FDA issued a final guidance “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research, Guidance for Industry.” This guidance provides the FDA’s current thinking on several topics relevant to clinical research related to the development of drugs containing cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds. The agency is committed to supporting robust scientific research into understanding therapeutic uses and safety of cannabis products. The FDA believes the drug development and approval process represents the best way to ensure safe, effective, and high-quality new medicines, including any drugs derived from cannabis, are available to patients in need of appropriate medical therapy.
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
Medical News Today
The causes of a sudden cholesterol increase
Certain factors can contribute to a sudden increase in cholesterol, such as stress, diet, and lifestyle habits, including smoking and drinking alcohol. People should ensure they keep their cholesterol at a safe level to avoid health complications. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in cells. It is important for making...
It’s Not Sugar, Fats, or Oils, But a Broad Group of Foods Causing Obesity
Here’s something I was surprised to learn recently; over the past twenty years, Americans are eating less sugar. Perhaps equally astonishing, in the last ten years calorie consumption has also decreased.
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Commercial Dishwashers Can Damage the Gut and Lead to Chronic Disease
According to researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research working with organoids, residue from rinse agents on dishes after cleaning in professional-grade dishwashers can harm the natural protective layer in the gut and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Commercial dishwashers are a convenient way to...
brytfmonline.com
What are the symptoms of high cholesterol? 6 foods that raise cholesterol
The cholesterol It is known to be a substance similar to fat circulating in the bloodstream, which is mainly produced by it liver. Moreover, this state when you reach a high level It can be very harmful to Health. It should be noted that it is a silent disease, that is, the patient does not notice its initial stages.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
studyfinds.org
Beetroot juice can significantly increase muscle force while working out
EXETER, United Kingdom — Countless people spend untold hours in the gym in pursuit of stronger muscles. For many, they follow these sessions by consuming a whole lot of protein to promote muscle recovery and growth. Now, however, fascinating findings suggest that fitness enthusiasts should add a new item to their post-workout shopping lists — beetroot juice.
Medical News Today
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
MedicalXpress
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods
The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Snack Innovations Inc. Conducts Voluntary Recall on a Limited Quantity of Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cakes 4oz & .74oz and Popcorn 3.6oz Products in the U.S. Due to Undeclared Peanut Allergen on Packaging
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Snack Food Item. Allergens. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared peanut allergen.
How Chia Seeds Could Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease accounts for 1 out of every 5 deaths in the United States. However, chia seeds can help prevent heart disease. Here's how they could help.
Lifestyle Changes Proven to Prevent Almost Half of Possible Cancers, Studies Say
Cancer has become a worldwide epidemic. Statistics in the US show that nearly 4 out of 10 men and women will get diagnosed over their lifetimes. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, genetics, and even some aspects of the environment can be contributing factors to cancer.
insightscare.com
As per Researchers, Type 2 Diabetes Patients Have a Double the Chance of Passing Away from Cancer
According to a significant study, having type 2 diabetes more than doubles the risk of dying from some malignancies. According to British experts, people with diabetes have a twofold increased risk of dying from bowel, liver, pancreatic, and endometrial cancer. It was shown that younger women with type 2 diabetes,...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Vitamin and mineral products that target specific health needs are driving category sales: 2023 Ingredient trends for food, drinks, dietary supplements, and natural products
Vitamins and minerals, particularly multivitamin and multimineral formulations, are growing as consumers seek cost-effective ways to personalize their nutrition. Multivitamins and multiminerals stay relevant to consumers not because they are one-size-fits-all but because of their potential for convenient personalization. This can be accomplished by either formulating the product with a health focus or through the addition of added-value ingredients that allow the consumer to target specific needs such as cognitive health or even beauty. “Consumers are always looking to simplify their routines,” explains Haleigh Resetar, corporate communications specialist for SPINS (Chicago). “Instead of having to take three to five different vitamins or supplements every day, they want one that is all-inclusive and personalized to what they are going to get out of it. And I think companies are really starting to pick up on this.”
msn.com
Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
