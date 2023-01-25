South Sound high school winter sports roundup (Jan. 23 to 28)

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

3A

SILAS 70, MOUNT TAHOMA 65 (OT)

Silas forward Romeo Webber dropped an overtime-best five points, helping the Rams outlast league-rival Mount Tahoma on Tuesday night.

The Rams scored 15 points in every quarter, eventually fending off a late surge by the visiting T-Birds.

Mount Tahoma erased a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to push the game to extra time; six T-Birds scored in the period.

T-Birds guard Javari Harris posted a double-double, including a game-high 19 points (12 rebounds). Mount Tahoma guard Josiah Maxey-Johnson added 12.

Harris shot 7-for-13, draining three of seven shots from beyond the arc.

Silas’ (7-4, 10-8) win pushed the Rams into third place in the 3A PCL standings, a full two games over fourth-place Spanaway Lake.

BOX SCORE

MT: 14-11-15-20-5—65

S: 15-15-15-15-10—70

Scoring: (S) Tre Walker 16, Romeo Webber 15, Keon Dewalt 12; (MT) Javari Harris 19, Josiah Maxey-Johnson 12

STADIUM 65, BONNEY LAKE 54

Stadium outpaced Bonney Lake in every period, cruising to a home victory over its PCL rival on Tuesday night.

Tigers sophomore Baaroc Rivers dropped a team-best 18, posting at least three points in each quarter. Standout senior Ne’Quan Brown added 16.

Bonney Lake’s Shaun Burton, a senior guard, dropped 19 points to best all scorers.

The Tigers (8-4, 13-6) widened a comfortable cushion for a second-place finish in the 3A PCL. Lincoln (9-1, 14-6) clinched the league title last week.

Stadium hosts nearby neighbor and 1A contender Annie Wright on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

BOX SCORE

BL: 13-18-9-14—54

S: 14-20-15-16—65

Scoring: (S) Baaroc Rivers 18, Ne’Quan Brown 16; (BL) Shaun Burton 19

1A

ANNIE WRIGHT 64, VASHON ISLAND 34

The last time the Golden Gators and Pirates played each other, Vashon Island held a very slim 18-17 lead heading into the half. Annie Wright rallied and was able to knock off their league rivals 52-36.

It was a very different game in their second meeting as the Golden Gators left no doubt as they turned a 34-9 halftime score into a 64-34 final score.

Sophomores Martin Kaupanger and Jeremiah Harshman led their team each with 14 and 12 points respectively on the night. Both players didn’t need to put up big scoring numbers either, as first-year head coach Dom Williams has the entire team putting up points. In fact, 11 out of his 12 players scored.

“I’ve been preaching teamwork and playing the whole 32 minutes. Defensively, the guys have been not giving up anything easy. They are dialed in,” Williams said. “I think we have a lot of guys that can score and be unselfish. We are very balanced. There are multiple games where there are different leading scorers. I am definitely excited, happy, and proud of the guys. They are responding really well and our team chemistry is building every game.”

Junior Finn Hawkins led all the Pirates’ scores with 10, and junior Reid Stromberg followed up with 7.

Annie Wright (13-0, 16-1) continues their undefeated stretch in the 1A Nisqually with the win.

VI: 9-0-13-12--34

AW: 17-17-25-5--64

Scoring: (AW) Jack Montgomery 3, Reggie Lester 8, Gabe Walsh 8, Jeremiah Harshman 12, Calvary Seui 2, Amare Breedlove 8, Tracy Marshall 8, Martin Kaupanger 14; (VI) Maxwell Delgado Williams 6, Rhys Carleton 4, Reid Stromberg 7, Finn Hawkins 10, Sawyer Ranney 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3A

LINCOLN 63, LAKES 23

The Abes dominated the Lancers in every part of their game, despite a slow offensive start. After five minutes of not scoring in the game, senior Simani Thomas and junior Jaleigha Robinson sparked their team.

Putting on a full court press, Lincoln pressured Lakes into making mistakes and not getting any offensive rhythm going. Thomas’ defense in particular held Lancers like sophomore Samara Oliver and senior Desirae Campos to five points each. What’s even more impressive for the Abes is that they were playing great with a few backups in the lineup as well.

Senior Malani Warren got some crucial three-pointers for Lincoln in the first quarter to rally her team. Along with junior Deandrea Woods-Singleton, who added in 11 for herself, both players fulfilled their tasks of picking up the scoring slack that the Abes were missing.

“We didn’t want Lakes to be comfortable. They have a couple of guards who could control the flow of the game. So we defended baseline to baseline and we created some havoc,” said coach Jamila Jones. “There was a great spark off the bench from [sophomore] Savannah So. She hit a couple three’s for us. It’s good to see her settling in and getting things figured out after coming off an ACL tear.”

With their win, Lincoln improved to 11-0 in the 3A PCL and 15-3 overall. Leading them in the scorebook was Warren’s 22. So also knocked in 11 to round out the top scoring.

For the Lancers, Oliver’s and Campos’ five points led the team, with senior Dy’Naizha Silvera chipping in five as well.

The Abes will wrap up their regular season with a bout against Spanaway Lake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26 at Spanaway Lake High School.

LAKES: 6-10-5-2--23

LINCOLN: 14-9-20-20--63

Scoring: (Lincoln) Deandrea Woods-Singleton 11, Savannah So 11, Jaida White 3, Jaleigha Robinson 10, Malani Warren 22, Carmayla Jackson 6; (Lakes) Pyriel Nobel 3, Samra Oliver 5, Melila Pulalasi 2, Dy’Naizha Silvera 5, Desirae Campos 5, Claire Anderson 3

TUESDAY BASKETBALL SCORES

4A BOYS

Kentwood 60, Mount Rainier 37

Federal Way 76, Kentridge 62

Kent Meridian 72, Auburn Riverside 68

Kennedy Catholic 75, Decatur 57

4A GIRLS

Thomas Jefferson 49, Auburn 40

Kentwood 66, Mount Rainier 57

Auburn Riverside 67, Kent Meridian 39

Auburn Mountainview 44, Kentlake 27

Decatur 51, Kennedy Catholic 41

Kentridge 62, Federal Way 35

3A BOYS

Lincoln 71, Lakes 67 (2OT)

2A BOYS

Washington 71, Orting 56

Franklin Pierce 80, Clover Park 55

Steilacoom 72, White River 54

2A GIRLS

White River 74, Steilacoom 15

Enumclaw 67, Foss 19

Orting 39, Washington 17

WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A

CURTIS 81, ROGERS 36

The Vikings proved relentless early and often, pushing Wednesday’s tilt at Rogers toward blowout status.

A trio of Viking guards combined for 56 points, ballooning Curtis’ lead to 30 before halftime. Junior standout Zoom Diallo dropped a game-high 21, all from the field. Tyce Paulsen added 19, followed by Cinque Maxwell’s 16.

Five Rams posted five or more points, led by freshman guard Raylen Rigney’s seven.

Curtis (11-1, 17-3) earlier clinched the SPSL North; Wednesday’s win only strengthened its grasp in the standings, now 4 1/2 games over second-place Sumner (6-5, 9-9).

BOX SCORE

C: 21-30-22-8—81

R: 10-11-7-8—36

Scoring: (C) Zoom Diallo 21, Tyce Paulsen 19, Cinque Maxwell 16; (R) Ralyen Rigney 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A

EMERALD RIDGE 53, OLYMPIA 50

With about a minute and a half left in the game and down 50-49, Jaguars freshman Ryah McGriff got fouled and took a trip to the free throw line. The Bears took a 30 second timeout, so coach Arvin Mosely brought his squad together on the sidelines.

After a brief and encouraging conversation, McGriff took to the line. The freshman not only knocked in her first free throw to tie it up but made the second to take the 51-50 lead.

“My exact words to her were ‘when you make these free throws, let’s get back to the other end and play some solid defense’,” Mosely said. “There was never a moment of ‘if we make it, then this will happen’. We are a team that has lots of belief, not one of the girls batted an eye when I told [McGriff] she was going to make both her free throws. Through it all, we are trusting each other.”

After McGriff made her free throws, Olympia came back down the court trying to take the lead back. A missed shot led to senior Alina Sapilak grabbing the ball and getting fouled in the process for Emerald Ridge. Sapilak toed the line and made both of her free throws, giving the Jaguars their permanent 53-50 lead.

Earlier in the game, Emerald Ridge had stretched their lead out to 11 points. That’s when the Bears dug their heels in defensively and began a bit of a comeback. The last 10 minutes of the game, they did not feel rattled by the pressure the Jaguars put on them.

Olympia got their good looks, and ran Emerald Ridge off the three-point line to get rebounds. But in the end, it was the missed free throws for the Bears, and the made free throws for the Jaguars that decided this game.

Leading Emerald Ridge was senior Monique Carter’s 15 points, with junior Naomi Senato chipping in 11 and senior Tami Gallo putting in eight. Olympia’s scoring leaders were sophomore Lauren Juergens with 15 and senior Natalia McBride with 14.

ER: 9-19-14-11--53

O: 10-10-15-15--50

Scoring: (ER) Naomia Senato 11, Monique Carter 15, Tami Gallo 8; (O) Lauren Juergens 15, Natalia McBride 14

3A

PENINSULA 59, NORTH THURSTON 37

A duo of Peninsula guards went for 20-plus, powering the Seahawks over league-foe North Thurston on Wednesday night.

Junior Kaylia Heidelberg, 25 points, and sophomore Grace Richardson, 20, outpaced the Rams themselves. They accounted for more than 3/4 of the Seahawks offense and out-dueled North Thurston’s sophomore Soraya Ogaldez, responsible for a team-high 17.

Heidelberg put Peninsula ahead early with 11 points in the first quarter before Richardson added nine points in the third.

Ogaldez sunk a trio of threes and posted 10 points in the first quarter.

The win kept Peninsula in control of its own destiny for the SSC crown. The Seahawks remain tied with Gig Harbor atop the standings but own a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Peninsula’s home matchup with Gig Harbor on Feb. 3 could determine the league champion.

BOX SCORE

NT: 12-9-7-9—37

P: 15-15-15-14—59

Scoring: (P) Kaylia Heidelberg 25, Grace Richardson 20; (NT) Soraya Ogaldez 17

WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL SCORES

4A BOYS

Bellarmine Prep 66, South Kitsap 59

Puyallup 65, Sumner 54

Graham-Kapowsin 65, Bethel 43

4A GIRLS

Bellarmine Prep 58, South Kitsap 42

Rogers 59, Curtis 48

Emerald Ridge 53, Olympia 50

3A BOYS

Annie Wright 71, Stadium 66

3A GIRLS

Capital 35, Yelm 32