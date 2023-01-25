ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Forget Chicago: One of America’s Deadliest Cities Is Located In Michigan

You've seen it on the news, and possibly seen it a little closer to home than you'd like to imagine. But, violence of all types in America is currently on the rise. Many people hold stereotypes of the of cities they feel are "dangerous", but unfortunately (and sometimes fortunately) over time those statistics change as the population and economy changes in different parts of our country.
MICHIGAN STATE
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election

Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday.   Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Nebraska

Nebraska is also known as the Cornhusker State, and it’s easy to see why. This Midwestern state consists of two geographical zones: the Great Plains and Dissected TIll Plains. Located in the state’s eastern half, the Dissected Till Plains features low, forested hills and fields. Meanwhile, the Great Plains dominate the western half of the state and consists of flat prairie. Numerous farms dot the Great Plains region, many of which grow agricultural crops such as soybeans or corn, hence the state’s nickname.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

2 Arizona Places Land Among The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA

Are you looking to visit some cities this year with rich histories and stunning sights? You may not have to travel far!. Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA. The website states, "From coast to coast and everywhere in between, these are some of the best places to visit in the USA to get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy."
ARIZONA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Is Iowa Really One Of The Best States To Drive In?

One of the best parts about living in Iowa is that it's pretty rare to find yourself stuck in stop-and-go traffic. If you're going to or leaving a Hawkeye game, you might have to sit and wait for cars to get going. Traffic can happen in Iowa but for the most part, getting from point A to point B is a pretty simple and quick process. No one enjoys being stuck behind cars on the road and traveling at a snail's pace. Traffic can make you stressed out, it can make you late, and it costs you money.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy