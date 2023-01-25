Read full article on original website
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
Advocates to City of Tucson: No 'sweeps' of homeless encampments
Tucson city leaders say they are not planning extra enforcement on homeless camps in Santa Rita park ahead of the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
thisistucson.com
33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼
It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
azbigmedia.com
Whole Foods-anchored River Center in Tucson sells for $31.1M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $31.1 million sale of River Center, a 107,508-square-foot, Whole Foods-anchored, neighborhood retail center located in Tucson, Arizona. JLL represented the seller, First Washington Realty, and a private investor acquired the asset. The Class A property is 100-percent-leased to a tenant...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
Power restored to Trico customers north of Tucson
More than 8,000 Trico Electric Cooperative customers lost power Wednesday morning. Power was restored by 7 a.m.
tourcounsel.com
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa | 4-star hotel in Tucson, Arizona
A true adults-only luxury resort, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa will revolutionize your vision of an all-inclusive destination. Your stay here will rejuvenate and energize with a bevy of exciting activities (yoga, mountain biking, or rock climbing, anyone?) and relaxing getaways (Jin Shou-Tui Na "Golden Hands" massage? Yes, please). Dedicated...
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
azpm.org
City under scrutiny for alledged homeless encampment sweeps ahead of gem show
Community on Wheels, an advocacy group for unsheltered persons, has filed an injunction against the City of Tucson asking a court to block two ordinances that would remove homeless encampments in parks. The group claims that the city plans to use the statutes for removals in Santa Rita Park because of the start of the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral show.
Two Tucson restaurants land in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places To Eat'
Two Tucson restaurants are seeing the spotlight in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list, taking the #8 and #26 spots.
Ten55 Brewing, Famous Sam's Silverbell location closing
Two mainstays of the Tucson bar and restaurant scene are closing. Ten55 Brewing Company, 3810 E. 44th Street, and Famous Sam's Sports Grill #10, 2320 N. Silverbell Road, announced their closures.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee announces Jessica Cox as 2023 Grand Marshal
The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee has announced Jessica Cox as its grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city officials are mourning after the death of former city council member Paul Durham. Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from the city, and flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor. “He was an incredible...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Fine art festival gathers artists in enchanting outdoor setting
There is something enchanting about strolling through a garden, surrounded by artists and their work, slowly absorbing all that there is to see. It’s what has made the La Encantada Fine Art Festival a hit among art festivalgoers for the past 10 years. The festival is returning to the open-air shopping center of La Encantada from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
KOLD-TV
Tohono Chul hosting memorial for “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul is hosting a celebration of life in honor of Lydia Reis, affectionally known in the community as “Umbrella Lady,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Reis was often seen in the Oro Valley and Tucson areas...
Conservation groups suing over plans to build Interstate 11
On Wednesday, several conservation groups are suing the Federal Highway Administration in a court in Tucson. They argue that the proposed I-11 highway would disturb the environment.
