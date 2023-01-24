An arctic blast impacting the northern tier of the country is producing dangerously cold weather as some of the coldest temperatures since December plunges southward. Highs were 25 to 40 degrees below average Sunday for much of the central and northern Plains and Midwest, with highs more than 30 degrees below average from Montana to western Kansas, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This will correspond to temperatures staying in the teens and single digits. At night, lows will drop below zero for more than 20 million people across parts of 15 states from Idaho to Michigan. The coldest morning will be Monday as actual temperatures drop into...

