As health care providers, we are always being challenged to provide higher quality of care for our patients. The goal is a quick and accurate diagnosis the first time an in less time. Premium ultrasound capability is one of the ways we can do this at Clark Fork Valley Hospital and the primary reason we recently upgraded to a Philips EPIQ Ultrasound Machine in our Diagnostic Imaging Department. This premium ultrasound technology provides improved clinical information from each scan and faster and more consistent exams that are easier to perform and allow for a high level of confidence, even for technically...

9 DAYS AGO