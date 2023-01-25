ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Long-lasting coughs ‘may be one infection after another’

Coughs that last a long time this winter may be the result of people picking up one infection after another, a GP expert has said.Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said doctors have noticed that the current round of respiratory infections seems to be lasting longer than usual.She said figures from the College’s research and surveillance centre show that rates of lower and upper respiratory tract infections are well above the average usually seen so far in winter.This is echoed in weekly data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has found high rates of...
Andrei Tapalaga

Did a Human Head Transplant Take Place in 2018?

The medical industry has evolved a great deal since the start of the 21st century. New technology allows for more efficient and risk-free treatments and yet some things still cannot be cured. When technology is not advanced enough to discover certain cures for diseases, doctors turn to cutting and replacing certain parts of the human body. In this certain case, we are looking at getting rid of a diseased body and replacing it with a healthy one, or in other words a direct human head transplant.
Medical News Today

Are there warning signs days before a stroke?

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is limited, causing damage to brain cells. There are warning signs that indicate a person is experiencing a stroke, but these occur suddenly. Stroke is the. cause of death and a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States. It...
Clark Fork Valley Hospital launches ultrasound upgrades

As health care providers, we are always being challenged to provide higher quality of care for our patients. The goal is a quick and accurate diagnosis the first time an in less time. Premium ultrasound capability is one of the ways we can do this at Clark Fork Valley Hospital and the primary reason we recently upgraded to a Philips EPIQ Ultrasound Machine in our Diagnostic Imaging Department. This premium ultrasound technology provides improved clinical information from each scan and faster and more consistent exams that are easier to perform and allow for a high level of confidence, even for technically...
The Independent

Doctors issue warning over life-threatening disease as cases spike in children

The number of children being treated for Kawasaki disease has risen dramatically by more than double over the last five years.Experienced mostly in children aged five and below, the NHS has issued a plea for more plasma donations as cases rise.Latest figures from NHS Blood and Transplant revealed a total of 706 children needing treatment for the disease between 2020-21.The new figures compare to an average of 336 children each year needing treatment for the condition over the past five years.If left untreated, Kawasaki disease can be fatal.It is not wholly known what causes Kawasaki disease to materialise but it...
hippocraticpost.com

Sudden cardiac arrest in the young

Cardiac arrest doesn’t only happen to old people. Every week in the UK, 12 seemingly fit and healthy young people, aged 35 years and under, die from Young, Sudden Cardiac Death or YSCD. The definition of young sudden cardiac death. Sudden cardiac death describes unexpected and immediate fatality from...
thewildest.com

When a Cough Isn’t Just a Cough

When you get a tickle in your throat, you probably have a go-to list of things you can chalk it up to: seasonal allergies, dehydration, maybe even a wild night that’s morphed into a head cold. But when your dog is coughing — what the heck is that noise?
Medical News Today

Albuterol for COPD: What to know

Albuterol, or salbutamol, is a short-acting bronchodilator that helps ease any breathing difficulties due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It comes as an inhaler or nebulizer. Some side effects may occur when taking albuterol. A bronchodilator opens the bronchi, the passages that allow air to enter the lungs. When...
