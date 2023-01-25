Read full article on original website
Related
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
operawire.com
Royal Opera House / Irish National Opera 2023 Review: Least Like The Other, Searching for Rosemary Kennedy
An Unflinching Account of Crisis & Cruelty from Brian Irvine & Netia Jones. “Least Like The Other” continues the Royal Opera House’s partnership with Irish National Opera in Covent Garden’s Linbury Theatre, following last year’s “Bajazet.” This new work is centuries away from Vivaldi’s pasticcio and a world apart stylistically, but what binds them both is the unerring pursuit of bracing theatrical intensity.
operawire.com
Opera San José to Present ‘Tosca’ with Maria Natale
Opera San José (OSJ) is set to conclude its 2022-23 season with a production of Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The production will be led by OSJ Music Director Joseph Marcheso and OSJ’s Resident Director Tara Branham will make her California Theatre debut. Maria Natale will sing the title...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Fedora’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of “Fedora” on Jan. 28, 2023. The company said that Sonya Yoncheva will not sing the performance and as a result, Chiara Isotton will take over the title role and make her Met debut. Isotton last...
operawire.com
Tim Mead & Luiza Fatyol Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get a chance to hear a recording of Auber’s neglected opera, Rachmanioff’s music, and Vivaldi’s sacred works. Here is a look at this week’s new releases. All-Night Vigil. The Clarion Choir releases its fourth recording, Rachmaninoff’s the All-Night Vigil on PENTATONE. The...
operawire.com
Stage Access to Present Rossini Opera Festival Productions
Stage Access is set to present 18 operas from the Rossini Opera Festival with a new introduction to the acclaimed festival by performer Kelsey Grammer. The Stage Access collection from the Rossini Opera Festival covers a wide and fertile creative ground that includes such works as “La Scala di Seta (presented in 2009),” “Zelmira (2009),” “Le Comte Ory (2009),” “Demetrio e Polibio (2010),” “Sigismondo (2010),” “Adelaide di Borgogna (2011),” “Mosè in Egitto (2011),” “Ciro in Babilonia (2012),” “Il Signor Bruschino (2012),” “Matilde di Shabran (2012),” “Guillaume Tell (2013),” and “L’Italiana in Algeri (2013).”
operawire.com
Jette Parker Artists to Showcase Händel’s ‘Arminio’
The Jette Parker Artists are set to present Händel’s “Arminio” this April. The work will open on April 20 at the Linbury Theatre. Mathilda du Tillieul McNicol will direct a production starring Gabrielė Kupšyte in the title role; Sarah Dufresne as Tusnelda; Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Segeste, Michael Gibson as Varo, and with guest artists, Isabelle Peters as Sigismondo, Kamilla Dunstan as Ramise, and Kamohelo Tsotetsi as Tullio. André Callegaro conducts the Early Opera Company.
operawire.com
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma has announced a cast change for its new production of “Aida.”. The company said that Fabio Sartori will no longer sing the role of Radames due to illness. As a result, the role will be sung by Gregory Kunde on Jan. 31, Feb. 3, 9, and 12, 2023.
Tom Verlaine, frontman and guitarist of US band Television, dies at 73
Tom Verlaine, the frontman, songwriter and legendary guitar player of the New York City band Television, has died aged 73. His death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith, who said that he died “after a brief illness”. Verlaine, who was born Thomas Miller...
operawire.com
Teatro San Carlo Announces Cast Changes for ‘La Damnation de Faust’ & ‘Anna Bolena’
The Teatro San Carlo has announced cast changes for its productions of “La Damnation de Faust” and “Anna Bolena.”. For its production of Berlioz’s oratorio, the company said that Charles Castronovo will be replaced by John Osborn in the role of Faust while Anita Rachvelishvili will be replaced by Daniela Barcellona in the role of Marguerite. Finally, Edwin Crossley-Mercer will be replaced by Louis Morvan in the role of Brander.
operawire.com
Lise Davidsen, ENO, Anna Dennis, Lucy Schaufer Among Nominees of Royal Philharmonic Society Awards 2023
The Royal Philharmonic Society Awards has announced its 2023 shortlists. For the purposes of this article, our focus will only be on vocal or opera-related topics and nominations. Among those shortlisted for the Ensemble award, supported by Wise Music Group, are BBC Singers, Ensemble 360, and Manchester Collective. The English...
operawire.com
Nicole Heaston, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jamez McCorkle Headline Spoleto Festival USA 2023
Spoleto Festival USA has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. The company will present “Vanessa” at the Charleston Gaillard Center. The Barber opera will star Nicole Heaston, Zoie Reams, Edward Graves, Rosalind Plowright, and Malcolm MacKenzie. The opera is conducted by Timothy Myers and directed by Rodula Gaitanou.
operawire.com
Houston Grand Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Salome’
Houston Grand Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Salome.”. The company said that Laura Wilde will now sing the title role, replacing Amanda Majeski. Wilde is currently in a production of “Tosca” at Arizona Opera and will reprise the role at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis this summer. She recently made her Met debut at the Metropolitan Opera as Ellen Orford in “Peter Grimes.” She has also performed at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Scottish Opera, Washington National Opera, Seattle Opera, Opéra national de Paris, and Lyric Opera of Chicago.
operawire.com
Music of Remembrance to Stream Lori Laitman’s ‘Wertheim Park’
Music of Remembrance has started streaming Lori Laitman’s “Wertheim Park” as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The video showcases the work’s world premiere on Oct. 30, 2022 at Benaroya Hall. It features soprano Alisa Jordheim as the soloist as well as an instrumental ensemble featureing Laura De Luca (clarinet), Mikhail Shmidt (violin), Jonathan Green (double bass), and Mina Miller (piano).
operawire.com
Luca Salsi Retires Role of Amonasro in ‘Aida’
Luca Salsi has retired the role of Amonasro in “Aida.”. The baritone took to social media on Jan. 24 and said, “today will be the last performance of ‘Aida’ at Wiener Staatsoper. Today I will play Amonasro for the last time. What a great Theater and what an unsurpassed cast to bid farewell to this role!”
operawire.com
2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition to be Held in London
The 2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition will take place in London at Wigmore Hall. Established in 2014 through the legacy left by South African Dramatic Soprano Elizabeth Connell, the competition provides financial support for aspiring dramatic female singers under the age of 35. This year’s record-breaking amount of...
operawire.com
Juan Diego Flórez Cancels Kennedy Center Recital
Juan Diego Flórez has canceled his recital at the Kennedy Center. The tenor took to social media and said, “I am so sorry to announce that regrettably, I have to cancel my concert tomorrow at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC due to a sudden throat infection. We are already looking for a replacement date, and I hope to be back in Washington very soon. Now I need to rest and I hope to get better for my upcoming concerts. Thank you for your understanding!”
operawire.com
Verdi Chorus’ Fox Singers to Present ‘A Serenade To Music’ Concert
As part of the Verdi Chorus’ 39th season, the Fox Singers will present a concert entitled “A Serenade To Music” at Santa Monica’s First Presbyterian Church on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. Selections by Debussy, Fauré, Copland, and sequences from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Puccini’s “Tosca,” and...
operawire.com
Arts Council England Plans Independent Analysis of Opera; ENO Responds
Arts Council England (ACE) has announced plans to conduct an independent analysis of opera and musical theatre following criticism of its investment plans. The news comes after many U.K. companies including the Royal Opera House, English National Opera (EPO), Glyndebourne, and Welsh National Opera released a joint statement asking “the ACE to develop a strategy for opera provision based on industry consultation, audience insight, and data. No opera strategy currently exists or is planned.”
operawire.com
Julian Rachlin Named Music Director of Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra
The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra has named Julian Rachlin its new Music Director. The organization said that the orchestra will launch its 85th Anniversary celebrations with the announcement and that Rachlin will begin his tenure in October 2023. Ofer Amsalem, JSO CEO said, “Julian Rachlin is the right man at the...
Comments / 0