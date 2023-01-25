Juan Diego Flórez has canceled his recital at the Kennedy Center. The tenor took to social media and said, “I am so sorry to announce that regrettably, I have to cancel my concert tomorrow at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC due to a sudden throat infection. We are already looking for a replacement date, and I hope to be back in Washington very soon. Now I need to rest and I hope to get better for my upcoming concerts. Thank you for your understanding!”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO