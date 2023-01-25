Read full article on original website
Opera San José to Present ‘Tosca’ with Maria Natale
Opera San José (OSJ) is set to conclude its 2022-23 season with a production of Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The production will be led by OSJ Music Director Joseph Marcheso and OSJ’s Resident Director Tara Branham will make her California Theatre debut. Maria Natale will sing the title...
Music of Remembrance to Stream Lori Laitman’s ‘Wertheim Park’
Music of Remembrance has started streaming Lori Laitman’s “Wertheim Park” as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The video showcases the work’s world premiere on Oct. 30, 2022 at Benaroya Hall. It features soprano Alisa Jordheim as the soloist as well as an instrumental ensemble featureing Laura De Luca (clarinet), Mikhail Shmidt (violin), Jonathan Green (double bass), and Mina Miller (piano).
Verdi Chorus’ Fox Singers to Present ‘A Serenade To Music’ Concert
As part of the Verdi Chorus’ 39th season, the Fox Singers will present a concert entitled “A Serenade To Music” at Santa Monica’s First Presbyterian Church on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. Selections by Debussy, Fauré, Copland, and sequences from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Puccini’s “Tosca,” and...
Jette Parker Artists to Showcase Händel’s ‘Arminio’
The Jette Parker Artists are set to present Händel’s “Arminio” this April. The work will open on April 20 at the Linbury Theatre. Mathilda du Tillieul McNicol will direct a production starring Gabrielė Kupšyte in the title role; Sarah Dufresne as Tusnelda; Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Segeste, Michael Gibson as Varo, and with guest artists, Isabelle Peters as Sigismondo, Kamilla Dunstan as Ramise, and Kamohelo Tsotetsi as Tullio. André Callegaro conducts the Early Opera Company.
Opera Saratoga Unveils ‘America Sings’ Series
Opera Saratoga has announced the lineup for its “America Sings” concert series. “I know our audiences will be delighted to witness the caliber of talent and unique positionality that each of these artists bring by way of their performance careers and lived experiences,” said Katrina Fasulo, Director of Development, in an official press statement.
Nationaltheater Mannheim Names Alistair Lilley as New Chorus Director
The Nationaltheater Mannheim has appointed Alistair Lilley as its chorus director. Lilley is expected to begin this role in the summer. He will succeed Dani Juris, who will be going to the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin. Currently the choir director at the Theater Regensburg, Lilley studied piano, organ, and conducting at the Royal College of Music and the National Opera Studio in London. He has served on the staff of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Scottish Opera, Opera North, and more.
Nicole Heaston, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jamez McCorkle Headline Spoleto Festival USA 2023
Spoleto Festival USA has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. The company will present “Vanessa” at the Charleston Gaillard Center. The Barber opera will star Nicole Heaston, Zoie Reams, Edward Graves, Rosalind Plowright, and Malcolm MacKenzie. The opera is conducted by Timothy Myers and directed by Rodula Gaitanou.
Teatro San Carlo Announces Cast Changes for ‘La Damnation de Faust’ & ‘Anna Bolena’
The Teatro San Carlo has announced cast changes for its productions of “La Damnation de Faust” and “Anna Bolena.”. For its production of Berlioz’s oratorio, the company said that Charles Castronovo will be replaced by John Osborn in the role of Faust while Anita Rachvelishvili will be replaced by Daniela Barcellona in the role of Marguerite. Finally, Edwin Crossley-Mercer will be replaced by Louis Morvan in the role of Brander.
Tim Mead & Luiza Fatyol Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get a chance to hear a recording of Auber’s neglected opera, Rachmanioff’s music, and Vivaldi’s sacred works. Here is a look at this week’s new releases. All-Night Vigil. The Clarion Choir releases its fourth recording, Rachmaninoff’s the All-Night Vigil on PENTATONE. The...
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Fedora’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of “Fedora” on Jan. 28, 2023. The company said that Sonya Yoncheva will not sing the performance and as a result, Chiara Isotton will take over the title role and make her Met debut. Isotton last...
Juan Diego Flórez Cancels Kennedy Center Recital
Juan Diego Flórez has canceled his recital at the Kennedy Center. The tenor took to social media and said, “I am so sorry to announce that regrettably, I have to cancel my concert tomorrow at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC due to a sudden throat infection. We are already looking for a replacement date, and I hope to be back in Washington very soon. Now I need to rest and I hope to get better for my upcoming concerts. Thank you for your understanding!”
2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition to be Held in London
The 2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition will take place in London at Wigmore Hall. Established in 2014 through the legacy left by South African Dramatic Soprano Elizabeth Connell, the competition provides financial support for aspiring dramatic female singers under the age of 35. This year’s record-breaking amount of...
Q &A: Gregory Kunde on the Royal Opera House, Metropolitan Opera, Opera Education & New Roles
Gregory Kunde is an immensely accomplished tenor on the international stage. Highly acclaimed as being at the forefront of the French and Italian Bel Canto repertoire, he has now established himself as a leading exponent in more dramatic roles, including Verdi. He has performed at pretty much every theatre in...
Lise Davidsen, ENO, Anna Dennis, Lucy Schaufer Among Nominees of Royal Philharmonic Society Awards 2023
The Royal Philharmonic Society Awards has announced its 2023 shortlists. For the purposes of this article, our focus will only be on vocal or opera-related topics and nominations. Among those shortlisted for the Ensemble award, supported by Wise Music Group, are BBC Singers, Ensemble 360, and Manchester Collective. The English...
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma has announced a cast change for its new production of “Aida.”. The company said that Fabio Sartori will no longer sing the role of Radames due to illness. As a result, the role will be sung by Gregory Kunde on Jan. 31, Feb. 3, 9, and 12, 2023.
The Week on Stage: From Sound of the Underground to Alex Edelman’s Just For Us
This week, Travis Alabanza’s “punk as hell” new play opens at the Royal Court, stand-up Alex Edelman tells a gripping story at the Menier Chocolate Factory, a new musical at the Park Theatre tells an untold story, and Carlos Acosta’s dance company showcase their skills. Sound of the Underground – Royal Court â â â â â What happens when an underground artform becomes mainstream? In Travis Alabanza’s Sound of the Underground (yes, the Girls Aloud song makes multiple appearances), the widely recognised idea of drag, popularised by RuPaul’s Drag Race, is dismantled. Is this a play, or cabaret, or a musical, or performance art?...
Glyndebourne Announces 2023 Jerwood Young Artists
Glyndebourne has announced that three artists will be part of the organization’s Jerwood Young Artists Programme in 2023. The three singers include mezzo-soprano Annabel Kennedy, bass-baritone Michael Ronan, and bass Jamie Woollard. Ronan performed with Glyndebourne in a production of “Les Mamelles de Tirésias” and covered roles in “La...
WQXR New York Announces New Podcast Series “Every Voice with Terrance McKnight”
Terrance McKnight, commentator, curator, writer, author, pianist, and the weekday evening host of New York’s classical station WQXR will present a new podcast series, “Every Voice with Terrance McKnight.” The series will feature 16 episodes and debut on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The series highlights voices, histories,...
