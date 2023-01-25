Read full article on original website
wlds.com
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen vote to spend $28,700 for design work on alleys as part of Sixth Street project
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved spending $28,700 in TIF dollars with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly of Springfield for additional design services of the streetscape and engineering design of North Sixth Street between Maine and Vermont. Aldermen had approved a contract on Sept. 8, 2020, with Crawford, Murphy...
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Jan. 16-20, 2023
A son was born to Travis and Brooke Ruppel of Quincy at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16. A daughter was born to Kyle Browne of Bridgetown, Barbados, and Jamila Wigfall of Quincy at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 17. A son was born to Dakota Shedd and Alexis Dominguez of Hamilton at 3:06...
ktvo.com
Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
A Yearlong Film Series is coming to Quincy starting next Month
The State Street Theater in Quincy is kicking off a Year Long Film Series next month featuring some all-time classic movies. Here are the details of this exciting new project in the Gem City. According to a press release sent to us at Townsquare Media from Wandering Calf Film Series...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: People by and large still trust their local media
It’s too bad Mike Miletich is no longer with WGEM. His presence in Springfield was a real asset for the station. He is a solid reporter with great on-air presence. He gave viewers insight into state issues which we lacked until he came on board. Mike’s use of the...
khqa.com
Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
khqa.com
Ralls County woman sentenced after embezzling $1.2 million
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — A woman from Ralls County, Mo., was sentenced on Tuesday following her guilty plea to embezzling more than a million dollars from a Ralls County, Missouri, agricultural business. U.S. District Judge sentenced Stephanie D. Carper, 51. sentenced to two and one-half years in prison for...
tspr.org
Major road project to start this spring in Macomb
The city and state will rebuild South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. “South Johnson is a very busy street. This will allow the traffic flow to be eased off a lot,” said Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann. She said South Johnson will get all new...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
khqa.com
Man killed after ATV hits deer, throwing driver off
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Vandalia on Friday was killed after his ATV hit a deer in Ralls County, Mo. Brandon McCurdy, 26, was riding an ATV on Vermont Lane about two miles southeast of Perry when his vehicle hit a deer in the roadway, according to the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming
Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
ktvo.com
Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner
KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
muddyrivernews.com
Schrand, Koscielski honored by Quincy School Board
For the second year in a row, the Quincy School Board recognized former educators with the district’s Legend Award. The late teacher, coach and principal Paul Koscielski and former teacher and principal Melanie Schrand are this year’s recipients. Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years and all levels...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
