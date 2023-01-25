We often ask what is going in schools today. This is a perfect example of needing to ask this after a cafeteria employee serves up more than meals. A cafeteria worker at Jewel M. Sumner High in Louisana was caught serving up more than meals. Allegedly, Tymertrica Cohns was making edibles in her home and was allegedly selling them at the school. Now we all know that you can’t do this. I’m sure she did too, but continued to conduct her business until she was found out. Allegedly a student saw something, got concerned, and submitted an anonymous request through a school app. Once this was submitted, the police department got involved. It didn’t take long for the suspect to be arrested.

LOUISIANA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO