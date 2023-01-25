Read full article on original website
TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children
State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. is pleased to recognize Ezekiel Walters as the winner of the $5,000 Grand Prize in the 2022 TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. His grandmother, Margie Huff, entered the contest on behalf of Ezekiel, a 9-year-old from LaFollette, TN. Four Tennessee children were selected as weekly...
TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy, a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from April 25, 2023 through May 23, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.
Tennessee Farmers Can Buy More Tax Free in 2023
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture remind farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators that they can buy more items tax-free in 2023. Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing...
Iconic Saturn 1B Rocket in Alabama to be Taken Down
For Tennesseans who travel down I-65 South headed to the beach, you’ve probably seen the Saturn 1B rocket and stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center that sits adjacent to the rocket. Currently, the Alabama Welcome Center is closed for renovations and Alabama officials say the rocket needs to be...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
TRAFFIC 1-20-25,2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. including weekends, there will be shoulder closures on...
WEATHER 1-23-24 Winds, Rain, Flurries On The Way
Enjoy today and Tuesday, because everything changes tomorrow night through Friday. Looking ahead winds pick up Tuesday evening with even stronger winds kicking in Wednesday. Thursday we could see some snow flurries. As of right now, no accumulation is expected, but, we will monitor. DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Brief light...
Video of Mt. Juliet Officer Involved Shooting Released
We were informed by the District Attorney’s Office that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation concluded its investigation and turned over all findings to the District Attorney’s Office. In coordination and approval from 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, the department released a portion of the Bodyworn and In-car camera video.
