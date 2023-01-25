ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy, a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from April 25, 2023 through May 23, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Farmers Can Buy More Tax Free in 2023

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture remind farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators that they can buy more items tax-free in 2023. Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing...
TENNESSEE STATE
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WEATHER 1-23-24 Winds, Rain, Flurries On The Way

Enjoy today and Tuesday, because everything changes tomorrow night through Friday. Looking ahead winds pick up Tuesday evening with even stronger winds kicking in Wednesday. Thursday we could see some snow flurries. As of right now, no accumulation is expected, but, we will monitor. DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Brief light...
TENNESSEE STATE
Video of Mt. Juliet Officer Involved Shooting Released

We were informed by the District Attorney’s Office that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation concluded its investigation and turned over all findings to the District Attorney’s Office. In coordination and approval from 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, the department released a portion of the Bodyworn and In-car camera video.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

