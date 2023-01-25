Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination
Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Caesars Republic Scottsdale Announces New Opening Date
The highly-anticipated Caesars Republic Hotel in Scottsdale just poured its last remaining top floor with a new opening date slated for February 2024. Located on the corner of North Goldwater and East Highland Avenue adjacent to the premier retail shopping destination Scottsdale Fashion Square, Caesars Republic will be the first non-gaming hotel by Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Prominent Scottsdale-area office buildings to undergo major renovation
Kierland One and Kierland Two in north Scottsdale will undergo a $29 million renovation in an effort to create an experiential office campus. The new owners of two adjacent north Scottsdale office buildings want to reimagine the assets as one “experiential office campus.”. Read the full subscription story from...
Phoenix New Times
A New Music Festival Is Coming to Metro Phoenix This Fall
A new music festival is coming to metro Phoenix. The inaugural Luna del Lago Festival will be held at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. The man behind the event is Brannon Kleinlein, owner of central Phoenix music venue Last Exit Live and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Monday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson said the opening weekend of its 2023 Scottsdale auction drew record crowds to events that included a display of autos competing for the Barrett-Jackson Cup. After an opening weekend of record attendance, the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction kicked off vehicle sales on Monday.
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town
The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
phoenixmag.com
Where to Dine in the Valley in January & February 2023
The restaurants listed are noteworthy and randomly selected from our rotating master list. We suggest that you confirm information, and we solicit your help in correcting any errors in the guide. We also ask readers to send us complaints in writing when one of the listed restaurants fails to meet expectations. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated, the listed restaurants offer free parking and recommend reservations for peak hours and large groups. Price categories reflect average dinner entrée prices; drinks, tax and tip are extra.
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Paradise Valley’s most coveted undeveloped parcel now for sale
A once in a lifetime new build opportunity is up for grabs in Arizona’s most affluent neighborhood. This property is the largest undeveloped multi-acre parcel in Paradise Valley, where options for multi-million-dollar homes with wide open land is limited. Located in one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country, 85253, the lot is designated as a flat non-hillside parcel and surrounded by stunning mountain views. It’s also a short walking distance to the highly esteemed Paradise Valley Country Club.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man jumps into canal to save another man and a dog from drowning
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale man jumped into the Arizona Canal to save another man and his dog from drowning, and on Jan. 26, both men recounted their experience, as well as reflecting on their newfound friendship. The incident happened about a month ago. At the time, Rich Zuccarello took...
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde water crisis: Here's what you should know as an Arizona town's battle over water supply continues
NEAR SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A rural Arizona town's battle for water has captured national and global attention. Since Jan. 1, residents in the community of Rio Verde Foothills lost their access to water, after the City of Scottsdale ended their water hauling service to the area. Since residents there lost their access to water, they have been waging a battle to have its water supply restored.
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
News Channel Nebraska
Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ
Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
Arizona Home sells for $1,600,000.
While this massive home is not within city limits, it is dubbed as the priciest home sold in the Maricopa area in 2022, fetching a whopping $1,675,000. It went for more than double the price of any home sold within city limits last year.
realestatedaily-news.com
Valley Developer Purchases 24 Acres in Casa Grande, Plans to Build New Casa Grande Commerce Park
Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
Food Network Chef, Giada De Laurentiis, Cooks Up Two New Restaurants at Caesars Republic in Scottsdale
Giada De Laurentiis’ signature Italian flavors are sure to be a hit when they open at the Caesars Republic Scottsdale next year.
