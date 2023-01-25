Read full article on original website
New Callaway golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, putters)
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Callaway’s newest clubs, including the Callaway Paradym drivers, Callaway Paradym irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids | Irons | Wedges...
New Cleveland golf clubs for 2023 (wedges and putters) | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Cleveland’s newest clubs, including the Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore wedges and Cleveland Frontline Elite putters. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids | Irons...
Pete Dye's last design, White Oak, is one of the most exclusive and unique golf experiences in the world
The Dye Course at White Oak, the 2022 Best New Private Course winner, is one of the most exclusive golf courses to be built in recent memory. It’s located on the border of Florida and Georgia outside Jacksonville, in almost complete natural isolation. It has no members, no on-site clubhouse (or any other structures on or near the course), and hardly anyone has played it except for personal invitees of owner Mark Walter and several dozen Golf Digest panelists, who visited between October 2021 and September 2022.
Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 23, 2023
THIS IS THE FIFTH POLL OF THE SEASON. Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.
New Ping golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, putters)
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Ping’s newest clubs, including the Ping G430 drivers, Ping G430 irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids | Irons | Wedges...
Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire
The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
Check the yardage book: Torrey Pines South Course for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour
Torrey Pines’ South Course in San Diego – the main site of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour – was designed by the father-son duo of William P. Bell and William F. Bell and opened in 1957. The layout was extensively renovated by Rees Jones in 2001, and he made later refinements in 2019.
Golf-Bale is so good at golf it's not fair, says Rahm
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has made no secret of his passion for golf and his game has received a ringing endorsement from one of the world's best ahead of his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California next month.
TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children
State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. is pleased to recognize Ezekiel Walters as the winner of the $5,000 Grand Prize in the 2022 TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. His grandmother, Margie Huff, entered the contest on behalf of Ezekiel, a 9-year-old from LaFollette, TN. Four Tennessee children were selected as weekly...
