David Crosby, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist who was a founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died. He was 81. The cause of death has not been released. Crosby was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 1941. His father, Floyd, was an Oscar-winning cinematographer, while his mother, Aliph, was a poet and singer. From 1964 to 1967, Crosby made music with the Byrds, before forming Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1968 with Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Graham Nash of the Hollies. The next year, along with the addition of Neil Young, they played at...

7 DAYS AGO