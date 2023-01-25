ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert adds mixed-use zoning to land development code

By Tom Blodgett Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrK8V_0kQPgNdz00

Gilbert Town Council unanimously approved Jan. 24 adding mixed-use zoning designations to the town’s land development code.

Along with the approval of mixed use/small, mixed use/large and mixed use/regional zoning, council approved design guidelines for future mixed-use developments. The differences among the districts are on items like allowable height, density of development and size of lot.

The town defines mixed use as a development plan that integrates two or more distinct types of uses into a cohesive, pedestrian-oriented environment, with a variety of new public and semi-public spaces. The different districts allow for the developments to vary in scale from individual buildings to large regional-scale developments.

Previously, mixed-use developments could be approved under existing zoning designations. Examples in town include Epicenter at Agritopia and Verde at Cooley Station, both of which are still putting retail uses in. Epicenter has a vertical development of lofts above ground-floor retail. Verde is a horizontal development that includes retail, medical offices and apartments.

Gilbert Planner Noah Schumerth told council that such developments are becoming increasingly popular, but without the mixed-use zoning districts, the town planners and officials lacked tools and standards to best determine where they should be. He said the districts also allow the town and developers to be more transparent with the public.

Schumerth said the town wants the developments to be “greater than the sum of their parts.”

“The goal of this project was to try to create a tool that increased developer flexibility for mixed use zoning ... while providing greater town control over mixed-use site placement and design,” he said.

Schumerth said during the presentation that property will not be automatically rezoned into one of the mixed-use categories. Rather, the developer will have to apply for the property to be rezoned into a comparable mixed-use district.

The mixed-use zoning will be allowed within the town’s vertical development overlay districts, which permit mid-rise buildings in town, but will not be allowed within the Heritage District Overlay.

The town also included amendments to support the zoning for items like signage and parking.

Council members gave praise to staff for their work on the code amendments.

“We are asking a lot for (developers) to come in ask for a mixed-use project,” Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque said. “I believe that by providing the guidelines that we have, it provides those developers who want to come in an understanding of the standards that we have, and, of course, those guidelines provide flexibility, which is important.”

Council Member Scott Anderson said the amendments were a long time coming.

“I think for our City of the Future initiative, this is a great example of how we can address much of what is in that initiative about quality of life in Gilbert,” he said.

Tom Blodgett can be reached by email at tblodgett@iniusa.org or follow him @sp_blodgett on twitter.  To voice your opinion on this story, connect with us at AzOpinions@iniusa.org.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbex.com

Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Goodyear

ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC is proposing a new mixed-use project on roughly 70 acres between 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road south of I-10 in Goodyear. Planned potential uses for Goodyear Celebration Plaza include a 15-acre office campus with two 54KSF medical office buildings and one 140KSF, three-story general use office building. The MOBs and the overall site are intended to serve as amenities for the nearby Cancer Treatment Centers of America and City of Hope hospital.
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek

Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Trammell Crow completes 516K SF Elliot Gateway in Mesa

Trammell Crow Company, the global commercial real estate developer, and JV partner CBRE Investment Management, a global real assets investment management firm, announced that construction is complete at Elliot Gateway in Mesa, Arizona. The four-building logistics park sits on a 40.5-acre site at 9020 East Elliot Road and includes four Class A industrial facilities.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Prominent Scottsdale-area office buildings to undergo major renovation

Kierland One and Kierland Two in north Scottsdale will undergo a $29 million renovation in an effort to create an experiential office campus. The new owners of two adjacent north Scottsdale office buildings want to reimagine the assets as one “experiential office campus.”. Read the full subscription story from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Rio Verde hit hard by city water shut-off

After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Paradise Valley’s most coveted undeveloped parcel now for sale

A once in a lifetime new build opportunity is up for grabs in Arizona’s most affluent neighborhood. This property is the largest undeveloped multi-acre parcel in Paradise Valley, where options for multi-million-dollar homes with wide open land is limited. Located in one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country, 85253, the lot is designated as a flat non-hillside parcel and surrounded by stunning mountain views. It’s also a short walking distance to the highly esteemed Paradise Valley Country Club.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Housing market in one part of Valley favoring sellers again

House hunters hoping to take advantage of a buyers’ market in metro Phoenix might have missed their chance. Home sales are down, but so is the number of houses listed for sale. That combination is stabilizing the market, according to local real estate analysts. Several Phoenix-area cities that were...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley

(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
maricopa.gov

Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments

Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

Sprouts, Fry’s to open new grocery stores in West Valley in February

PHOENIX – West Valley residents are getting two new options for grocery shopping next month, with Sprouts and Fry’s set to expand in Surprise. First, Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a grand opening weekend Feb. 3-5 for a store at 13650 N. Prasada Parkway, near Waddell Road and State Route 303.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Monday

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson said the opening weekend of its 2023 Scottsdale auction drew record crowds to events that included a display of autos competing for the Barrett-Jackson Cup. After an opening weekend of record attendance, the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction kicked off vehicle sales on Monday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescribed Fire in Apache Junction

The Bureau of Land Management’s Phoenix District is planning a prescribed fire to burn cut and piled brush from about 80 acres of land northeast of Apache Junction. Fire personnel will burn on BLM lands surrounding State Route 88 near Hackamore Road and the Goldfield Ghost Town. Burning may...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Truck dumps load of gravel on I-17 in north Phoenix, causing delays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 17 in north Phoenix returned to normal on Thursday afternoon, hours after a crash caused a dump truck to spill gravel on the freeway. According to the Department of Public Safety, it appears a semi-truck driver heading south may have hit a red pickup truck near Deer Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. The semi-truck rolled and spilled a large amount of gravel, forcing the closure of all but one lane. There weren’t any serious injuries, but it created a huge backup for drivers trying to get into the Valley. DPS said there was a second crash involving four vehicles in the backup, but no one was seriously hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy