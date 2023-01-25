The Colorado River Basin has been in a historic drought for 23 years, and it’s getting worse. Between the drought and low runoff conditions, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at extremely low levels. According to Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and low precipitation. In turn, severe drought conditions exacerbate wildfire risk and ecosystems disruption, increasing the stress on communities and our landscapes. In response to this continuing crisis, downstream releases from both Glen Canyon and Hoover are being reduced for the second year.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO