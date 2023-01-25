ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community

For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
NORWALK, CT
New York YIMBY

Developers Debut Amenity Spaces at The Hazel Stamford at 44 John Street in Stamford, Connecticut

New images from development partners Fields Grade and Alpine Residential offer a look at completed residential amenity spaces within The Hazel Stamford, a new seven-story rental property in Stamford, Connecticut. Located at 44 John Street, the building is designed by Newman Architects and comprises 183 apartments, a mix of social and wellness amenity spaces, and an enclosed parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.
STAMFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs

A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk invests in tree efforts after report found lack of tree canopy

NORWALK, Conn. — For Norwalk officials, including Common Council member Lisa Shanahan (D-District E), a recent study was a wakeup call about the work the city needed to do to improve its tree cover. In addition to the regional study that the Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCOG) conducted, it also did a specialized report for Norwalk since it had the lowest canopy coverage in Western Connecticut.
NORWALK, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Coffee Shop Planned for Burtis Avenue

A new coffee shop is planned for downtown New Canaan. The town Building Department on Jan. 19 received an application for about $40,000 of interior demolition work at 20 Burtis Ave. “Convert existing salon to a coffee shop,” the application said. “Interior walls and new finishes. Existing bathroom to remain....
NEW CANAAN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Three-Year Effort to Enforce Short Term Rental Rules in Stamford

One day in 2019, Leonard DiPreta’s wife, Marilyn, heard a knock on the door of their Wildwood Road home. She opened it to see two young couples. They said something weird. “We are here to rent your house for the weekend.”. Leonard joined his wife at the door. “I...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

It Was a Bad Day For a Cat Owner in Westport

It was a bad for a cat owner in Westport, not only did she see a bird, she had her cat allegedly stolen by one of her neighbors. The incident occurred in Westport this past Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Westport Police Department, a neighbor called in a complaint against Westport resident James Doyle, alleging that Doyle had stolen her cat. Upon further investigation, officers found that Doyle had allegedly been seen trying to lure her cat into his residence on numerous occasions, and had repeatedly been told not to it. The complainant's neighbors allegedly witnesses another attempt by Doyle to lure the cat inside his residence this past Friday, and alerted the complainant.
WESTPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

