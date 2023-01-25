Read full article on original website
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community
For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
New York YIMBY
Developers Debut Amenity Spaces at The Hazel Stamford at 44 John Street in Stamford, Connecticut
New images from development partners Fields Grade and Alpine Residential offer a look at completed residential amenity spaces within The Hazel Stamford, a new seven-story rental property in Stamford, Connecticut. Located at 44 John Street, the building is designed by Newman Architects and comprises 183 apartments, a mix of social and wellness amenity spaces, and an enclosed parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.
wiltonbulletin.com
Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
Push-ups for pets: Wallingford gym raises money for pups, kittens
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Club 24 Gym got down on all fours for a good cause on Saturday. Push-up after push-up, members raised money for the pups and kittens at the Wallingford Animal Shelter. For every push-up a member did, Club 24 donated a dollar to the shelter. Our goal is to […]
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
Norwalk political notes: Rilling’s cane; Zoom criticism; missing dashboard
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. ENNA comments on eliminated ‘diversion signal’ plan. Mayor Harry Rilling said he’s recovering well after having a hip replacement last week. The surgery went “extremely well” and he’s already “walking without a cane for the most part,”...
darientimes.com
Stamford schools add only one holiday — Eid al-Fitr — to calendar after months of debate
STAMFORD — After weeks of discussions about the calendar for next school year — which featured holidays taken off then put back on and new ones being added — only one change was ultimately adopted Tuesday night. The Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, celebrated on April 10 next...
1,200-Pound Horse Stuck Under Fence Rescued By Firefighters In Stamford
Firefighters in Fairfield County rescued a 1,200-pound horse who was stuck under a fence. Stamford firefighters responded to June Road around 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 to a stable in the rear of the property where a 20-year-old horse named Tex was down and partially stuck under a fence, said Captain Philip Hayes, of the Stamford Fire Department.
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Norwalk invests in tree efforts after report found lack of tree canopy
NORWALK, Conn. — For Norwalk officials, including Common Council member Lisa Shanahan (D-District E), a recent study was a wakeup call about the work the city needed to do to improve its tree cover. In addition to the regional study that the Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCOG) conducted, it also did a specialized report for Norwalk since it had the lowest canopy coverage in Western Connecticut.
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of January and it's shaping up to be a decent one! Need something to do or somewhere to go with friends and family? Here are some ideas you can do this weekend!. Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show...
newcanaanite.com
New Coffee Shop Planned for Burtis Avenue
A new coffee shop is planned for downtown New Canaan. The town Building Department on Jan. 19 received an application for about $40,000 of interior demolition work at 20 Burtis Ave. “Convert existing salon to a coffee shop,” the application said. “Interior walls and new finishes. Existing bathroom to remain....
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
Norwalk fire marshal inspecting broken elevator at apartment complex after News 12 report
The Norwalk Fire Department is inspecting an apartment complex after News 12 Connecticut's story Thursday brought a broken elevator to light.
ctexaminer.com
A Three-Year Effort to Enforce Short Term Rental Rules in Stamford
One day in 2019, Leonard DiPreta’s wife, Marilyn, heard a knock on the door of their Wildwood Road home. She opened it to see two young couples. They said something weird. “We are here to rent your house for the weekend.”. Leonard joined his wife at the door. “I...
Several Norwalk residents displaced following apartment building fire
Four apartments are unlivable due to smoke and heat damage.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
It Was a Bad Day For a Cat Owner in Westport
It was a bad for a cat owner in Westport, not only did she see a bird, she had her cat allegedly stolen by one of her neighbors. The incident occurred in Westport this past Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Westport Police Department, a neighbor called in a complaint against Westport resident James Doyle, alleging that Doyle had stolen her cat. Upon further investigation, officers found that Doyle had allegedly been seen trying to lure her cat into his residence on numerous occasions, and had repeatedly been told not to it. The complainant's neighbors allegedly witnesses another attempt by Doyle to lure the cat inside his residence this past Friday, and alerted the complainant.
